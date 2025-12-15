Logitech India has expanded its premium MX Master lineup with the launch of Logitech MX Master 4, aimed at creative professionals, developers, and business users. The new model introduces customisable haptic feedback for scrolling, navigation, and selection, allowing users to fine-tune tactile responses for different workflows via software.

The MX Master 4 works with Logi Options+, unlocking features like the Actions Ring – a screen overlay that provides app-specific shortcuts and custom controls. Logitech claims these tools can help save up to 33% time and reduce repetitive mouse movements by 63%. The mouse also supports switching between up to three devices and enables file transfer between them through Logi Options+.

Logitech says the MX Master 4 uses a high-performance chip and optimized antenna, delivering up to 2x stronger wireless connectivity than previous generations. It pairs via a USB-C dongle and supports Logi Bolt, ensuring stable performance even in crowded office environments.

The mouse features 8 buttons, a MagSpeed scroll wheel with Smart Shift, horizontal scrolling, a thumb wheel, and a gesture button. The Darkfield high-precision sensor offers up to 8,000 DPI tracking, including on glass, adjustable in 50 DPI steps, with clicks that are 90% quieter than the MX Master 3.

Battery capacity is 650 mAh, delivering up to 70 days of use; a 1-minute USB-C charge provides up to 3 hours of usage. Connectivity options include Bluetooth LE 5.1 and Logi Bolt (USB-C and USB-A). The mouse supports Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, iPadOS, and Android, with full customization via Options+.

Haptic feedback integrates with Actions Ring, Smart Actions, Gestures, and plugins for apps like Photoshop, Lightroom Desktop, and Zoom, with Premiere Pro support slated for October.

The MX Master 4 continues Logitech’s sustainability push with 48% certified post-consumer recycled plastic, a low-carbon aluminum thumb wheel, a battery made with 100% recycled cobalt, and FSC™-certified paper packaging. Unpainted plastic parts are designed for easier disassembly and recycling.

Speaking on the launch, Tolya Polyanker, General Manager of the MX Business at Logitech, said, “In today’s fast-paced and demanding world, advanced users need tools that help them reimagine their workflows to deliver more in less time. We designed MX Master 4 to bring next level immersion and speed to our users thanks to the tactile haptic feedback and instant access to their favorite tools with the Actions Ring software overlay.”

The Logitech MX Master 4 is available in Graphite and Pale Grey at an MRP of ₹15,995. For a limited time, it is also listed on Amazon.in for ₹11,995. Each purchase includes a one-month Adobe Creative Cloud membership with access to Photoshop, Lightroom, and Premiere Pro.

Logitech MX Master 4 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹15,995 (Logitech.com), ₹11,995 (Amazon.in) – for a limited time

₹15,995 (Logitech.com), ₹11,995 (Amazon.in) – for a limited time Availability: Logitech.com, Amazon.in, and other stores

Logitech.com, Amazon.in, and other stores Offers: One-month Adobe Creative Cloud membership with access to Photoshop, Lightroom, and Premiere Pro

Get Logitech MX Master 4 on Amazon.in