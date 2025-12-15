motorola India has expanded its Edge series lineup with the launch of motorola edge 70. The new smartphone focuses on a 5.9 mm ultra-slim premium design, IP68 + IP69 military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H), powerful mid-range performance with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP triple camera system, and Android 16 with deep AI integration – all priced at ₹28,999 (combined with offers).

The motorola Edge 70 sports a 6.7-inch 1.5K pOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color support, and peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The smartphone features aircraft-grade aluminum metal frames and offers IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability.

Despite its ultra-slim 5.99 mm body, the edge 70 houses a 5,000 mAh Silicon-Carbon battery with support for 68W TurboPower fast charging and 15W wireless charging. It weighs just 159 grams and comes in PANTONE Lily Pad, PANTONE Gadget Grey, and PANTONE Bronze Green colors with a textured finish on the back.

Powering the device is a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 octa-core SoC paired with 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage, along with support for up to 16 GB of virtual RAM. The phone also includes VC cooling (Vapour Chamber cooling) for sustained performance.

In terms of cameras, the edge 70 comes equipped with three 50 MP cameras – a 50 MP primary camera with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support, a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with 120° FoV and autofocus plus macro vision support, and a 50 MP front-facing camera. Both the rear and front cameras support 4K video recording at up to 60 fps.

The device runs Android 16 out of the box, and motorola has confirmed three Android OS updates along with four years of security updates. Audio features include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and USB Type-C audio output. Connectivity options include 5G (SA/NSA) support across 16 bands, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C 2.0.

A key highlight is moto AI 2.0, accessible via a dedicated AI key. The AI suite includes contextual features like Next Move, which provides real-time action suggestions based on on-screen content, and creative tools such as AI Image Studio, Sketch to Image, Style Sync, Text to Sticker, and avatar creation.

Productivity-focused features include Catch Me Up 2.0, Pay Attention live transcriptions, AI Playlist Studio, Global Search, Auto Screenshot Blur, and seamless cross-device workflows through This On That. The Remember This and Recall functions act as a smart memory vault, while Perplexity integration enables instant discovery and planning. Users can choose between motoAI, Microsoft Copilot, Perplexity, and Google Gemini as their preferred AI assistant.

motorola edge 70 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.7-inch pOLED display, 1.5K resolution (2,712 x 1,220 pixels), 10-bit color-depth (1.07B colors), 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, aircraft-grade aluminum metal frames, IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistant ratings, MIL-STD-810H certified military-grade durability, 5.99 mm ultra-slim design, 159 grams weight

6.7-inch pOLED display, 1.5K resolution (2,712 x 1,220 pixels), 10-bit color-depth (1.07B colors), 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, aircraft-grade aluminum metal frames, IP68 + IP69 dust and water resistant ratings, MIL-STD-810H certified military-grade durability, 5.99 mm ultra-slim design, 159 grams weight Software & Updates: Android 16, 3 OS updates, 4 years of security updates, moto AI 2.0 Key

Android 16, 3 OS updates, 4 years of security updates, moto AI 2.0 Key CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 GPU: Adreno 722 Graphics

Adreno 722 Graphics Memory: 8 GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to +16 GB virtual RAM support

8 GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to +16 GB virtual RAM support Storage: 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage, no microSD card support

256 GB UFS 3.1 storage, no microSD card support Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.8 OIS main + 50 MP ultra-wide-angle 120° FoV autofocus + macro Vision), up to 4K at 60 fps video recording, LED flash

Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.8 OIS main + 50 MP ultra-wide-angle 120° FoV autofocus + macro Vision), up to 4K at 60 fps video recording, LED flash Selfie Camera: 50 MP, up to 4K at 60 fps video recording

50 MP, up to 4K at 60 fps video recording Connectivity & Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, USB Type-C audio output, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0, moto AI 2.0 Key

In-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos support, USB Type-C audio output, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C 2.0, moto AI 2.0 Key Cellular: 5G (SA/NSA) network, 16 bands support, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5G (SA/NSA) network, 16 bands support, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh battery, 68W TurboPower fast charging, 15W wireless charging

5,000 mAh battery, 68W TurboPower fast charging, 15W wireless charging Dimensions: 159.87 mm x 74.28 mm x 5.99mm

159.87 mm x 74.28 mm x 5.99mm Weight: 159 grams

Commenting on the launch, T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India, said, “At Motorola, we continue to challenge conventional boundaries by bringing together purposeful innovation with a deep understanding of what consumers truly value. With the motorola edge 70, we are proud to introduce a device that reimagines what an ultra-slim smartphone can be – delivering an incredibly thin design without compromising on cameras, power, intelligence or durability. This launch marks a significant step forward in our journey to offer premium, design-first and AI-driven experiences that enable users to do more, express more, and elevate their everyday life with technology that is both beautifully crafted and profoundly capable.”

The motorola edge 70 is priced at ₹29,999 for the single 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model and will be available from 23rd December 2025 on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and offline stores. The launch offers include a 1,000 bank discount.

motorola edge 70 Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹29,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: 23rd December 2025 on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and offline stores

23rd December 2025 on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and offline stores Offers: 1,000 bank discount; i.e., ₹28,999 effective price

Get motorola edge 70 on Flipkart.com