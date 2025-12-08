motorola India has officially confirmed the launch date for its next premium smartphone – the motorola edge 70, set to debut on 15th December at 12 PM, following its earlier global unveiling. The upcoming edge-series phone packs an impressive spec sheet, combining a sleek design, bright AMOLED display with 4,500 nits brightness, and fast Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 performance in a lightweight body.

The motorola edge 70 will sport a 6.7-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. One of its biggest highlights is its peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits, promising incredible outdoor visibility and an enhanced HDR content experience.

The smartphone will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 octa-core SoC, paired with VC cooling for sustained performance. The CPU upgrade positions the edge 70 as a strong contender in the upper mid-range flagship space.

motorola will continue its focus on comfort and style with an ultra-slim 5.99 mm profile, lightweight at just 159 grams, a metallic frame, IP68 + IP69-certified resistance for dust, water, and harsh drops, military-grade durability, and will be available in PANTONE-certified shades – Lily Pad, Gadget Grey, and Bronze Green.

The edge 70 will pack a triple camera setup of 50 MP main camera, 50 MP ultra-wide lens, 50 MP front-facing camera, ensuring enhanced low-light performance and detailed selfies/vlogging. The motorola edge 70 will also run the latest Android 16 out of the box and will receive 3 years of Android OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

For the battery, the phone will come with a standard 5,000 mAh silicon-carbon battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The motorola edge 70 will be one of the thinnest and brightest phones in its category, paired with meaningful upgrades in performance and battery tech, giving it a strong hold in the premium mid-range segment.

The motorola edge 70 will be sold via Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and offline retail partners. Official pricing will be revealed at launch on 15th December 2025.