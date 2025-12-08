Jolla, the Finnish company behind the privacy-focused Sailfish OS, has officially unveiled a brand-new smartphone simply called the Jolla Phone – marking its return to hardware more than a decade after the original model launched in 2013. Positioned as an independent, European “Do-It-Together” Linux phone, the new Jolla Phone retains its iconic modular design while introducing modern upgrades, including 5G connectivity, improved cameras, and long-term software support.

With a replaceable battery, full user control over hardware components, an open Linux foundation, and privacy as the default, the Jolla Phone revives a rare philosophy in today’s smartphone world. It’s designed for users who want modern connectivity without sacrificing control, security, or repairability.

Jolla Phone – Privacy & Repairability at its Core

The Jolla Phone aims to stand out in a market dominated by sealed devices and data-driven operating systems. It features:

A physical Privacy Switch to disable the microphone, cameras, Bluetooth, and even Android app access

A user-replaceable battery

A replaceable back cover

Guaranteed 5 years of software updates

A tracking-free Sailfish OS environment

Designed around European data protection principles, Sailfish OS 5 promises strong privacy controls while still offering access to Android apps through Jolla AppSupport, with the ability to disable Android components entirely.

Modern hardware in a Minimal Nordic Design

The smartphone features a 6.36-inch Full HD AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass protection. It is powered by an undisclosed MediaTek 5G chipset, paired with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage, expandable via microSDXC up to 2 TB. The 5,500 mAh battery is removable, continuing Jolla’s commitment to long-lasting, repair-friendly devices.

It comes in three Nordic-inspired finishes – Snow White, Kaamos Black, and The Orange. Camera specs include a dual rear system of a 50 MP primary sensor and a 13 MP ultrawide lens, plus an RGB notification LED alongwith a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Jolla Phone is currently available for pre-order with €99 down payment, and full pre-order pricing at €499 while the regular retail price expected between €599 – €699.

The production will begin only if 2,000 units are backed by 4th January 2026 – a goal already surpassed. As of now, the project has reached 125% funding with 2,515 orders and over three weeks still remaining.

Shipments are expected by H1 2026 to regions including the EU, UK, Norway, and Switzerland, with plans to expand depending on demand. Pre-order supporters will receive a special edition back cover.