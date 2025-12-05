HMD has expanded its feature phone lineup in India with the launch of the HMD 100 and HMD 101, marking a strong push into the high-volume sub-₹1,000 segment. The move is part of the brand’s strategy to shift from value leadership to volume leadership, catering to millions of consumers seeking dependable and affordable communication devices.

The company highlights that this price band represents nearly 40% of India’s feature phone market, making it a crucial category for growth. The feature phones are engineered for users in rural and semi-urban areas, senior citizens, frontline workers, and those who want a reliable secondary device.

Both HMD 100 and HMD 101 feature phones focus on battery life, simplicity, Indian language support, and rugged design. The launch also reaffirms HMD’s promise of trusted quality, with both models offering a 1-year replacement guarantee.

HMD 100

The HMD 100 features a lightweight and comfortable design with a focus on extended calling performance.

Key highlights include an 800 mAh battery for all-day use, dual LED torch, wireless FM Radio, Phone Talker accessibility feature, support for 10 Indian input languages and 23 language rendering, and is available in Grey, Teal, and Red color options.

HMD 101

The HMD 101 adds more multimedia convenience while maintaining robust build quality. Top features include a built-in MP3 player + wireless FM, microSD expandable storage for music, auto call recording, dual LED torch, 10-language input + 23-language UI support, and comes in Blue, Grey, and Teal color options

Commenting on the launch, Ravi Kunwar, VP and CEO, HMD India, APAC and ANZ, said, “The launch of the HMD 100 and 101 marks a strategic expansion into the high-volume sub-₹1000 segment, which represents a vital 40% of India’s feature phone market. This is a pivotal step in our mission to serve every Indian mobile user. By expanding across the entire feature phone spectrum, we are strengthening our commitment to inclusive innovation and advancing HMD’s leadership into volume while sustaining our strong position in value. Each device is built around real needs- connecting loved ones, delivering trusted quality, and offering undeniable value. Our promise remains clear: HMD is ‘with you, for you, always’.”

The price for feature phones is ₹949 onwards and is available from 5th December 2025, i.e., today on HMD.com, major e-commerce platforms, and leading retail stores.

HMD 100 and HMD 101 Price In India & Availability