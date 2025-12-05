OnePlus India has onboarded six major Indian personalities across sports, entertainment, music, and motorsport as its latest brand ambassadors. The lineup includes – Jasprit Bumrah (Indian cricketer), Smriti Mandhana (Indian women’s cricket star), Jonathan (Popular entertainer and gaming icon), Armaan Malik (Renowned Indian singer), Kush Maini (Formula 2 racing driver), and Nitanshi Goel (Rising Bollywood actor). This diverse ambassador team reflects OnePlus’ evolving consumer base and its brand philosophy of high performance without limits.

OnePlus “Power On. Limits Off” – New Campaign Film Series

Alongside the announcement, OnePlus launched a six-part ad film series titled “Power On. Limits Off.”

The campaign highlights the emotional and mental resilience behind high performance. Each film explores the ambassadors’ personal journeys – from overcoming injury to breaking stereotypes – symbolizing the balance of power and control OnePlus aims to deliver through its products.

The approach goes beyond showcasing success on the big stage, instead focusing on the quiet, defining moments of grit that shape champions.

The campaign also builds hype for the upcoming OnePlus 15R, the company’s next “ultimate value flagship” powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform. The OnePlus 15R is the next-generation performance-focused flagship in the R-series lineup, continuing the brand’s emphasis on gaming and speed-driven experiences.

OnePlus has confirmed that the 15R will debut alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2 at the “Rise as One” event in Bengaluru on 17th December, which also marks the brand’s 12th anniversary. Fans can attend the offline launch event by purchasing tickets through BookMyShow.

Commenting on the partnership and the “Power On. Limits Off” campaign, Ishita Grover, Director of Marketing at OnePlus India, said, “Marking OnePlus’ 12th anniversary in India, we’re proud to announce onboarding of Jasprit Bumrah, Smriti Mandhana, Jonathan, Armaan Malik, Kush Maini, and Nitanshi Goel as our brand ambassadors. Blending sport, art, and cutting-edge technology, our ambassadors reflect and intricately tie to our performance-first approach. We are certain that this collaboration will be well-received by our community.”

Speaking on the collaboration with OnePlus India, Jasprit Bumrah said, “Pushing limits is a quiet journey that involves challenging yourself to be better. It is about showing up every day, trusting the work, having a solid work ethic and rising stronger.” He adds, “I’m glad to partner with OnePlus to celebrate that true Never Settle spirit as evolution is the only constant in a dynamic universe.”

Know More About OnePlus 15R on OnePlus.in