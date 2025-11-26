OnePlus today confirmed that its upcoming “ultimate value flagship” – the OnePlus 15R – will be the first smartphone globally to launch with the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform. The device will debut on 17th December 2025.

The OnePlus 15R is the next-generation performance-focused flagship in the R-series lineup, continuing the brand’s emphasis on gaming and speed-driven experiences. The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, co-developed with OnePlus and Qualcomm, brings major performance upgrades:

36% faster CPU

11% faster GPU

Up to 46% improved on-device AI processing

This follows the evolution of OnePlus R-series devices powered by previous Snapdragon 8 chips, including the OnePlus 11R, 12R, and 13R.

“OnePlus has always led the way in speed, and I’m thrilled that OnePlus 15R, our new performance flagship, will be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, one of the fastest and most powerful chipsets on the market,” said Robin Liu, CEO of OnePlus India.

“By combining our latest premium platform with OnePlus’s commitment to performance, we’re enabling users to experience new levels of speed, intelligence, and efficiency,” said Chris Patrick, SVP & GM, Mobile Handset, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

OnePlus has confirmed that the device will ship with Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 out of the box. Based on earlier leaks and OnePlus’s own hints, the OnePlus 15R is expected to bring significant upgrades over its predecessor:

Display: 6.83-inch AMOLED, 165 Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, 5,000 nits peak brightness

6.83-inch AMOLED, 165 Hz refresh rate, 1.5K resolution, 5,000 nits peak brightness CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (Confirmed)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (Confirmed) Battery: 7,800 mAh (or 8,000 mAh)

7,800 mAh (or 8,000 mAh) Charging: 100W or 120W SUPERVOOC fast charging

100W or 120W SUPERVOOC fast charging Cameras: 50 MP main camera + secondary sensor

This positions the OnePlus 15R as one of the most powerful R-series models to date, potentially matching the performance of recent flagships while targeting a more accessible price point.

Additional details about the OnePlus 15R, including design, specifications, and pre-order information, will be revealed in the coming weeks.

Know More About OnePlus 15R on OnePlus.in