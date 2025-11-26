realme India has officially confirmed that its upcoming smartphone, the realme P4x 5G, and the new realme Watch 5 will launch in India on 4th December at 12 PM. The realme P4x 5G will expand the brand’s performance-focused P-series lineup, while the realme Watch 5 targets fitness and productivity users with a premium build.

realme P4x 5G

The phone is positioned to attract competitive mobile gamers and power users in the mid-range segment. The realme P4x highlights speed and power efficiency with a 7,000 mAh Titan Battery along with 45W fast charging support.

It packs a fast MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G SoC with an AnTuTu score of 780,000+, designed for long gaming sessions & heavy multitasking, and is claimed to reduce CPU temperature by 20 °C with its 5,300 mm² VC Frostcore cooling.

It offers a 144 Hz display for ultra-smooth visuals, achieving up to 90 FPS in BGMI and 120 FPS in Free Fire. The device will come in as much as 8 GB RAM (+18 GB dynamic RAM) and fast 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage.

realme Watch 5

Launching alongside the smartphone, the realme Watch 5 is Made in India and focuses on design upgrades featuring a 1.97-inch AMOLED display, extra-large 2D flat glass protection, an aluminum alloy functional crown, and a metallic unibody with a honeycomb speaker grille.

It will offer up to 20 days of battery life (Light Mode), along with 108 sports modes, IP68 resistance (as seen on the global variant), and GPS with 5 GNSS. The Watch 5 promises a comfortable fit with essential health tracking features for daily use.

Both products will be sold on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, and mainline retail stores across India, after launch. More details, including price and full specs, will be revealed on 4th December 2025.

The brand is also set to launch its next C-series smartphone -the realme C85 5G in India on 28th November, bringing in major upgrades across durability, battery life, and display technology. The key highlights include a smooth 144 Hz display, a massive 7,000 mAh battery, and an IP69-rated dust and water-resistant design.

