Qualcomm has officially unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform, the company’s newest premium-tier chipset designed to push advancements in on-device AI, camera processing, and mobile gaming. The new platform expands Qualcomm’s flagship line-up alongside the previously announced Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.

Major Performance Upgrades: 36% faster CPU

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 introduces Qualcomm’s custom-built Oryon CPU, delivering:

36% faster performance vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Up to 3.8 GHz peak clock speeds

76% faster web responsiveness

Graphics capability also sees improvement with the next-gen Adreno GPU featuring new sliced architecture, offering:

11% faster gaming & graphics

Hardware-accelerated ray tracing and advanced post-processing support

AI at the Core: 46% Faster NPU

AI computing gets a major leap with a 46% faster Hexagon NPU and a new fused accelerator architecture enabling:

Powerful on-device generative AI

Agentic AI assistants with context awareness

Enhanced speech + sensor input handling via Qualcomm Sensing Hub

Users can activate their AI assistant just by lifting the phone, thanks to new intent-detection intelligence.

Camera, Connectivity & Multimedia Enhancements

Triple 20-bit AI ISP with support for up to 320 MP photo capture

8K HDR playback & 4K 120 fps recording

X80 5G modem: Up to 10 Gbps downlink, mmWave + Sub-6

Wi-Fi 7 up to 5.8 Gbps, Bluetooth 6.0, integrated UWB

Refined low-light performance with Night Vision 3.0

The platform continues support for Gen AI model security, high-precision color capture, and rich HDR formats, including Dolby Vision.

Qualcomm confirmed that brands including OnePlus, vivo, iQOO, Motorola, Honor, and Meizu will launch Snapdragon 8 Gen 5-powered devices soon. OnePlus will be the first to ship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 in the OnePlus 13R in India (OnePlus Ace 6T in China), which will debut globally on 17th December 2025.

