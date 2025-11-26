Qualcomm has officially unveiled the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Mobile Platform, the company’s newest premium-tier chipset designed to push advancements in on-device AI, camera processing, and mobile gaming. The new platform expands Qualcomm’s flagship line-up alongside the previously announced Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.
Major Performance Upgrades: 36% faster CPU
The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 introduces Qualcomm’s custom-built Oryon CPU, delivering:
- 36% faster performance vs Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- Up to 3.8 GHz peak clock speeds
- 76% faster web responsiveness
Graphics capability also sees improvement with the next-gen Adreno GPU featuring new sliced architecture, offering:
- 11% faster gaming & graphics
- Hardware-accelerated ray tracing and advanced post-processing support
AI at the Core: 46% Faster NPU
AI computing gets a major leap with a 46% faster Hexagon NPU and a new fused accelerator architecture enabling:
- Powerful on-device generative AI
- Agentic AI assistants with context awareness
- Enhanced speech + sensor input handling via Qualcomm Sensing Hub
Users can activate their AI assistant just by lifting the phone, thanks to new intent-detection intelligence.
Camera, Connectivity & Multimedia Enhancements
- Triple 20-bit AI ISP with support for up to 320 MP photo capture
- 8K HDR playback & 4K 120 fps recording
- X80 5G modem: Up to 10 Gbps downlink, mmWave + Sub-6
- Wi-Fi 7 up to 5.8 Gbps, Bluetooth 6.0, integrated UWB
- Refined low-light performance with Night Vision 3.0
The platform continues support for Gen AI model security, high-precision color capture, and rich HDR formats, including Dolby Vision.
Qualcomm confirmed that brands including OnePlus, vivo, iQOO, Motorola, Honor, and Meizu will launch Snapdragon 8 Gen 5-powered devices soon. OnePlus will be the first to ship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 in the OnePlus 13R in India (OnePlus Ace 6T in China), which will debut globally on 17th December 2025.
Know About OnePlus 15R Powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 on OnePlus.in