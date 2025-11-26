Ahead of the highly awaited final season of Stranger Things, Instamart has teamed up with Netflix to launch ‘InstaStrange’, a first-of-its-kind gesture-controlled shopping experience on a quick-commerce platform in India. Fans can now browse and buy exclusive Stranger Things merchandise on Instamart using hand movements, inspired by Eleven’s iconic telekinesis powers.

To promote the experience, Instamart released a creator-led film featuring viral internet personalities, including Chotu Tufan, Sahil Cylinder, Mukesh Kumar Sir, Pandiyamma, Pranjali, and Carrom King.

The 9:16 breaking-news style mockumentary has already amassed 2.8 million+ views, 95,000+ shares, and massive buzz among Stranger Things fans nationwide.

The video humorously showcases each creator “training” for the final battle with quirky Indian-style references to the Stranger Things universe – from fairy lights to Demogorgon nods – ending with the reveal of the InstaStrange gesture-shopping experience.

How InstaStrange Works

Instamart’s product team has built a telekinesis-inspired store, where fans can:

Navigate products with simple hand gestures

Shop official Stranger Things merch exclusively on Instamart

Enjoy a cinematic, supernatural shopping experience

“It’s fun, it’s strange, it makes you feel a little like Eleven on a mission,” said Mayur Hola, Head of Brand, Swiggy. Netflix says the collaboration is a celebration of the show’s cultural impact and the evolving state of immersive technology in India.

On-Ground Telekinesis Zone for Fans

To extend the action offline, Instamart will set up a live Telekinesis Zone at DLF CyberHub, Gurugram on 27th November 2025. Visitors can expect:

Exclusive merch drops

Stranger Things-themed treats

Photo-ops inspired by iconic scenes

Also See: Instagram rolls out Stranger Things fonts with glow effects ahead of final season release