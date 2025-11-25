Instagram has introduced new Stranger Things–themed fonts and text effects across Stories, Reels, and its standalone Edits app, giving fans a creative way to celebrate the show’s final season releasing this week. The update brings two special text styles inspired by the iconic Stranger Things title logo – a regular font and an outline version.

In addition to the fonts, Instagram has added the series’ signature glowing red text effect. After adding text, users can tap the font effects icon and select “Stranger Things” to apply the neon-style glow, matching the show’s retro horror aesthetic.

The themed fonts and effects are designed for fans sharing reactions, theories, edits, and countdown posts as Netflix rolls out the final part of the series.

Stranger Things Season Release Dates

Part 1: 26th November 2025

26th November 2025 Volume Two: Christmas Day

Christmas Day Finale: New Year’s Eve

These dates are expected to drive a surge in fan edits and themed content, making the new fonts a timely addition.

The limited-time Stranger Things fonts and glow effect are available globally from 23rd November 2025 to 7th December 2025. They can be used across Instagram Stories, Reels, and the Edits app (Instagram’s editing tool).