Oakley is set to launch its Meta HSTN AI-powered smart glasses in India on 1st December, expanding its performance-focused wearable lineup after the model debuted globally in June. Designed for athletes and active users, the Meta HSTN combines Oakley’s iconic sports design with Meta’s on-device AI intelligence.

The Oakley Meta HSTN is engineered for high-intensity outdoor and sports use, featuring:

12 MP ultra-wide 3K camera for hands-free photo and video capture

Capture LED to signal when recording is active

Open-ear directional speakers for music, calls, and alerts while maintaining environmental awareness

Meta AI voice assistant, activated via “Hey Meta”

Touch + voice controls for seamless interaction

IPX4 water resistance, ideal for sweat and splashes

Long battery life with up to 8 hours typical use, 5 hours continuous audio, 19 hours standby, charging case offering up to 48 additional hours

Fast charging: 50% in 22 minutes, 80% in 45 minutes

Accessibility support via Be My Eyes integration

Compatibility: Android 10+ and iOS 15.2+ smartphones via the Meta AI app

The Meta HSTN glasses come with Meta AI fully integrated, offering hands-free assistance for everyday tasks – weather queries, messaging, music, navigation highlights, and object recognition.

A major addition for India is complete Hindi voice interaction, enhanced by Sarvam AI’s language models. Users can ask questions, take photos, or control media in Hindi via: “Hey Meta…”. Meta AI also supports celebrity voices, including Deepika Padukone as one of the first available voice personas in India.

A new feature currently being tested will allow users to pay via “Hey Meta, scan and pay”. Looking at a QR code will allow secure UPI Lite transactions through WhatsApp-linked bank accounts – no phone required.

The Oakley Meta HSTN AI glasses will be available in six Rx-ready variants:

Warm Grey + PRIZM Ruby

Black + PRIZM Polar Black

Brown Smoke + PRIZM Polar Deep-Water

Black + Transitions Amethyst

Clear + Transitions Grey

Black + Clear Lenses

Oakley Meta HSTN AI Glasses starts from ₹41,800 to ₹47,600, depending on the model, and is available for pre-orders starting today, i.e., 25th November 2025. The sale begins 1st December 2025 on Sunglass Hut (sunglasshut.in) and other major eyewear retailers across India.