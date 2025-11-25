OpenAI has launched Shopping Research, a new feature inside ChatGPT designed to help users compare products and make informed buying decisions without checking multiple websites. Instead of searching across platforms manually, users can simply describe what they need – such as “Find the quietest cordless vacuum,” “Help me choose between these bikes,” or “Suggest a gift for a 4-year-old who loves art” – and ChatGPT produces a personalized buyer’s guide within minutes.

OpenAI says millions of people already rely on ChatGPT to understand products, compare specs, and decide between alternatives. The new Shopping Research feature enhances this behavior by offering:

Dynamic product comparisons

Tradeoff analysis based on preferences

Updated pricing, availability, and reviews

Category-specific guidance across electronics, home, beauty, outdoor, kitchen, sports, and more

For simple queries, ChatGPT still responds normally. When comparisons or tradeoffs are needed, Shopping Research generates structured, in-depth results.

How Shopping Research works

1. Start with a shopping query

Users can begin by typing a shopping-related question or selecting “shopping research” from the (+) menu. A guided interface appears, prompting for:

Budget

Preferences

Type of user (adult, child, pet, etc.)

Important features

If ChatGPT memory is enabled, previous conversations – like gaming, travel, or fitness preferences – can influence results.

2. Real-time product research

Behind the scenes, ChatGPT pulls updated information across the internet:

Prices and availability

Technical specifications

Reviews

Images and variants

Users can refine results with “Not interested” or “More like this” to adjust recommendations on the fly.

3. A personalized buyer’s guide

After analysis, ChatGPT generates a detailed shopping guide that includes:

Product recommendations

Key differences

Pros and cons

Tradeoffs

Verified retailer links

OpenAI says Instant Checkout for supported merchants will arrive in a future update.

4. Deep integration with ChatGPT Pulse

For Pro users, ChatGPT Pulse can automatically surface guides. Example: After discussing an e-bike, Pulse might suggest accessories or maintenance tools.

Shopping Research is powered by a specialized GPT-5 mini model trained with reinforcement learning for shopping-oriented tasks.

Key capabilities include:

Synthesizing multiple sources

Accurate spec and feature matching

Contextual preference understanding

Real-time updates

Cited sources and spam filtering

OpenAI notes that while accuracy is high, occasional errors in pricing or availability may occur, so users should verify before purchasing.

Privacy and Transparency

User conversations are not shared with retailers

Data comes from public retail sources

Citations appear throughout the guide

Low-quality and spam sources are filtered out

Shopping Research is rolling out now across the ChatGPT Free, Go, Plus, and Pro plans on mobile and web.

During the holiday season, usage will be nearly unlimited across supported plans.