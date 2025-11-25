realme India has confirmed that its next C-series smartphone, the realme C85 5G, will launch in India on 28th November. The realme C85 5G will bring major upgrades across durability, battery life, and display technology. Key highlights include a smooth 144 Hz display, a massive 7,000 mAh battery, and an IP69-rated dust and water-resistant design.

The realme C85 5G will include a 7,000 mAh ultra-large battery, promising up to 2 days of usage on a single charge. It supports 45W fast charging, 6.5W reverse wired charging, and AI-powered battery protection.

realme is highlighting the C85 5G as one of the toughest phones in its segment, with IP69 Pro water and dust resistance, protection against 36 types of liquids, able to withstand 85°C temperature, and military-grade MIL-STD 810H certification with 2-metre drop resistance. This makes it one of the most rugged realme smartphones to date.

The smartphone will come with a 6.8-inch display with a 144 Hz refresh rate, p to 1,200 nits peak brightness, and 400% Ultra Volume mode for extra-loud audio. This continues realme’s focus on enhanced multimedia experience for the C-series.

The realme C85 5G comes equipped with a 50 MP primary rear camera. It also introduces AI Edit Genie, an AI-powered editing tool expected to enhance quick edits and social-media-ready output.

Though not yet officially confirmed for India, the device has already launched in other markets like the Philippines, where it features the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. India is expected to receive the same configuration.

realme has also begun teasing the realme P4x 5G, expected to launch next week in India. More details should surface shortly. The upcoming smartphone highlights 90 fps gaming, the segment’s only smartphone with advanced VC cooling, 45W fast charging with bypass technology, and support for running up to 18 active apps smoothly.