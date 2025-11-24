realme India is gearing up to expand its P-series in India with the upcoming realme P4x 5G, an official teaser confirms. Targeted at performance-focused users and mobile gamers, the realme P4x 5G highlights 90 fps gaming, the segment’s only advanced VC cooling, 45W fast charging with bypass technology, and support for running up to 18 active apps smoothly.

The teaser positions the realme P4x 5G as a device “Built to be Fastest”, pointing toward a strong chipset tailored for gaming and heavy multitasking. realme confirms that the phone will support 90 fps gaming in GT Mode, giving smoother responsiveness in supported titles.

The phone also appears to feature ultra-thin bezels and a modern, sleek design, suggesting improved grip and viewing experience for gaming and multimedia. While realme hasn’t yet disclosed the processor, claims like running up to 18 active apps smoothly hint at optimized RAM management and a powerful mid-range chipset.

For gamers, the realme P4x 5G includes advanced thermal solutions. The teaser confirms that the device will feature:

Vapour Chamber Cooling System

Bypass Charging Technology

Sustained peak performance even during long gaming sessions

realme says the P4x 5G will be the only phone in its segment to offer VC cooling, making it a strong choice for users who struggle with heat buildup during gameplay. The P4x 5G will support 45W fast wired charging, paired with Bypass charging that routes power directly to the motherboard when gaming, reducing battery stress and preventing overheating.

Its upper-end sibling, realme P4 5G, launched this year in August at ₹18,499, featuring 144 Hz AMOLED, 7,000 mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra, and more. The realme P4x 5G launch is imminent, and realme is expected to reveal processor details, camera specs, display resolution, color options, pricing, and offers in the coming days.

Know More About realme P4x 5G on realme.com/in

Also Read: realme P4 Pro 5G – Hands-On and First Impressions