motorola has launched the moto g57 POWER, the newest addition to its POWER series in India at ₹12,999 (with offers). The device brings a strong combination of a large battery, smooth display, and clean software, targeting users who want long-lasting performance without compromising on everyday usability. Highlights and features of the moto g57 POWER include the World’s first smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC, massive 7,000 mAh battery, segment’s best 50 MP Sony LYT-600 primary camera, Vegan Leather finish design with MIL-STD 810H durability in PANTONE curated colors, Android 16 out of the box (motorola’s first phone), and more.

The moto g57 POWER is the first smartphone globally to feature Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC, built on a 4nm process with a combination of Cortex-A78 and Cortex-A55 cores. The smartphone comes in 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM (+16 GB virtual RAM) and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage options.

It comes in a Vegan Leather finished back design with IP64 dust and splash resistance, MIL-STD 810H military-grade durability, and comes in PANTONE Regatta, PANTONE-Corsair, and PANTONE Fluidity color options. The front has a 6.7-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 1,050 nits peak brightness, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

The moto g57 POWER includes a quad camera setup with three on the rear side and one on the front:

It is also motorola’s first phone to ship with Android 16. The company guarantees Android 17 and 3 years of security patches.

A major highlight is the gigantic 7,000 mAh battery, rated for up to 3 days of mixed usage, 47 hours of calling, 24 hours of video streaming, and 22 days of standby. It supports 30W TurboPower fast charging. Other features include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual microphones, a 3.5 mm audio jack, and 5G support with a wide band list.

Commenting on the launch, T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India, said, “With the launch of the moto g57 POWER, we are setting a new benchmark for the budget smartphone category. This device brings together the world’s first Snapdragon® 6s Gen 4 processor, a segment-best 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 600 camera powered by moto AI, and a massive 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery for up to 60 hours of power## all complemented by the latest Android™ 16 out of the box. At Motorola, our mission is to make cutting-edge technology accessible to everyone, and the moto g57 POWER is a testament to that commitment. It’s not just a smartphone; it’s a statement of performance, durability, and meaningful innovation at an unbeatable price of ₹12,999*.”

moto g57 POWER Specifications & Features

The moto g57 POWER is priced at introductory ₹13,999 (₹14,999 regular price) for the single 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage variant and will be available from 3rd December 2025 on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and offline stores. The launch offers include ₹1,000 off (special discount for a limited period), ₹1,000 Bank discount (SBI and Axis cards), or ₹1,000 additional discount on exchange, and no-cost EMI up to 6 months.

moto g57 POWER Price In India, Availability, & Offers

