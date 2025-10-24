Qualcomm has introduced the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Mobile Platform, the latest addition to its mid-range chipset lineup and a successor to last year’s Snapdragon 6s Gen 3. This new release marks a significant leap forward for the 6s-series, bringing flagship-grade efficiency, performance, and gaming capabilities to the affordable smartphone segment.

The Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 is built on an advanced 4nm process node – a first for the 6s-series, delivering up to 36% faster CPU performance and 59% improved GPU speeds compared to its predecessor. The octa-core setup features four performance cores (A720) clocked at up to 2.4 GHz and four efficiency cores (A520) running up to 1.8 GHz, balancing power and efficiency. The chipset also integrates the Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF system, offering 5G download speeds of up to 2.9 Gbps, along with support for both mmWave and sub-6GHz bands.

On the visual front, the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 supports 144 Hz FHD+ displays, 2K HDR video capture, and up to 200 MP photo capture using Qualcomm’s Spectra Image Signal Processor. These capabilities are further enhanced with features like hardware-based multi-frame noise reduction (MFNR) and support for modern video codecs such as HEVC and VP9. The chipset also brings Snapdragon Elite Gaming technologies like Variable Rate Shading and Game Quick Touch, ensuring smoother, more responsive gaming experiences.

Connectivity and multimedia get a serious boost as well, with Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.4 with LE Audio, UFS 3.1 storage, and Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ support. Location accuracy has been improved through Triple Frequency GNSS (L1/L5/L2) and NavIC integration, promising precise navigation down to sidewalk-level accuracy.

While Qualcomm has not yet confirmed which smartphones will debut the Snapdragon 6s Gen 4, it’s expected that brands such as Xiaomi, OPPO, and motorola will be among the first to launch devices powered by this new mid-range powerhouse. The Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 clearly positions itself as one of the most capable and efficient SoCs in its class, setting the tone for a new generation of feature-packed, performance-driven 5G smartphones in 2025.