Diwali is just around the corner, and with it comes the annual rush to upgrade your home gadgets and appliances. This year, midrange products are taking the spotlight – offering smart features and decent performance without burning a hole in your wallet. From entertainment upgrades to kitchen and personal care essentials, here’s a curated list of gadgets that are making waves this festive season.

Just ahead of the festive season, OPPO India introduced OPPO Reno14 5G Diwali Edition with India’s first heat-sensitive color-changing technology. This special edition follows the Mint Green variant and comes with a unique heat-sensitive color-changing design, making it one of the most eye-catching smartphones this Diwali.

GlowShift Technology: Black to Gold Magic

The Reno14 5G Diwali Edition debuts India’s first heat-sensitive color-changing technology. Its back panel shifts from festive black to radiant gold depending on body temperature, thanks to OPPO’s GlowShift Technology. Below 28°C, it changes to Deep Black, above 35°C, it changes to Radiant Gold, while between 29°C and 34°C, you can see transitional hues.

This transformation uses six processes, three superimposed layers, and nine-layer lamination, delivering smooth and stable transitions. OPPO claims the effect can withstand 10,000+ cycles, ensuring long-lasting magic. Aside from its design, the smartphone shares most traits from the classic OPPO Reno14 5G – a refined flat OLED display, powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, 7.42 mm slim durable design, 6,000 mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, and more.

The OPPO Reno14 Diwali Edition is priced at ₹39,999 for its single 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage model and is available on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OPPO India online store, and across mainline retail outlets. The launch offers include up to 10% instant bank cashback up to ₹3,999, up to 6 months no-cost EMI, and a ₹3,000 exchange bonus.

Price: ₹39,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage)

₹39,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage) Availability: Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OPPO India online store, and across mainline retail outlets

Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OPPO India online store, and across mainline retail outlets Offers: up to 10% instant bank cashback (up to ₹3,999), ₹3,000 exchange bonus, up to 6 months no-cost EMI

Cleaning just got easier. Compact and portable, the Dreame F10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner brings in the best-in-class suction power of 13,000 Pa, intelligent navigation, 2-in-1 vacuuming and mopping, and a long-lasting battery, all wrapped in a smart, connected package, priced at ₹16,999. This makes it a reliable and convenient choice for anyone looking to upgrade their home cleaning routine this festive season.

Equipped with Vormax Standard technology, the Dreame F10 delivers up to 13,000 Pa of suction – the highest in its category. Its intelligent Carpet Boost automatically adjusts suction depending on the surface for better cleaning efficiency, while the floating rubber brush reduces hair tangling and ensures consistent performance across tiles, rugs, and hardwood floors, making it ideal for homes with pets and heavy foot traffic.

The F10 features Smart Pathfinder technology, allowing it to map multi-room homes with precision, plan optimal cleaning routes, avoid falls using cliff sensors, and cross thresholds up to 20mm. Its 5,200 mAh battery offers up to 300 minutes of runtime, covering an area of 270m² on a single charge. The vacuum automatically docks and recharges when needed, resuming cleaning from where it left off to ensure complete, uninterrupted coverage.

For dual-action cleaning, the Dreame F10 includes a 570 ml dustbin for debris collection and a 235 ml water tank with three-level water flow control for streak-free mopping. Users can also take advantage of multi-floor mapping, virtual boundaries, no-mop zones, and custom cleaning schedules via the Dreame App. Additionally, it supports voice control through Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri, making it a fully connected smart home cleaning solution.

The Dreame F10 comes with a 1-year warranty with pickup & drop and on-site installation services in over 165 cities across India.

Price: ₹16,999

₹16,999 Availability: Amazon.in

Cooking smarter and healthier just got easier this Diwali with the Havells Prolife Crystal 5L Air Fryer, a sleek, family-sized appliance designed to handle everything from fries to baked desserts – all with minimal oil. Priced at ₹6,299 (BigBasket), it combines versatility, efficiency, and safety, making it one of the most value-packed kitchen gadgets of 2025. With a powerful 1,500W motor and Aero Crisp Technology, it ensures evenly cooked food with a crisp outer texture and moist, tender interiors – perfect for those festive snacks and daily meals alike.

The Prolife Crystal Air Fryer brings convenience front and center with its digital touch control panel, 8 preset cooking modes, and a generous 5-liter pan capacity that can easily cater to a family of four to six. Whether you’re frying, grilling, roasting, or baking, the adjustable temperature (up to 200°C) and time settings allow precise control over every dish. The see-through viewing window adds a premium touch, letting you monitor your food without pausing the cooking process.

It comes with 24-hour Dehydrate Mode, ideal for making dried fruits, veggies, or anything. The Auto Restart function ensures uninterrupted cooking in case of power fluctuations, while 360-degree air circulation eliminates uneven cooking or hot spots. These features not only make the Prolife Crystal highly functional but also reliable for Indian households, where multitasking in the kitchen is a norm.

Altogether, the Havells Prolife Crystal 5L Air Fryer stands out as a smart, affordable, and dependable choice for anyone looking to upgrade their kitchen essentials this festive season.

Price: ₹6,299

₹6,299 Availability: Flipkart.com, Amazon.in, BigBasket, Chroma, & other online and offline retail stores

Priced at ₹18,610 (Originshop.co.in), the Yaber L2 Plus 4K is a compact LED projector designed for both indoor and outdoor entertainment. Combined with smart features and robust performance, the projector combines compact design with premium audio-visual features, weighing just ~2 kg and roughly the size of a lunchbox, and positions itself as a strong contender for home and portable entertainment in the Indian market.

The Yaber L2 Plus 4K offers a rotatable stand for flexible positioning on flat surfaces or ceiling mounts, making it suitable for home, office, or travel use. The Yaber L2 Plus 4K projector delivers native 1080p resolution with support for 4K playback, backed by 700 ANSI lumens of brightness.

The L2 Plus 4K features auto focus, auto keystone correction, and obstacle avoidance, ensuring crisp and aligned visuals across varied spaces. With a 1.38:1 throw ratio and up to 50% digital zoom, it offers screen sizes from 40 to 150 inches at projection distances ranging from 1.26 to 4.4 meters.

The device comes equipped with dual 8W JBL speakers, enhanced by Dolby Audio, delivering a theater-like experience. The built-in Android-based Smart OS supports Netflix and Prime Video out-of-the-box, eliminating the need for external streaming devices. The Yaber L2 Plus 4K supports Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack, along with support for various audio and video formats.

If you’re planning to upgrade your living room this Diwali, the Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series 2025 Edition could be a great choice. Available in 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch sizes, these TVs offer 4K resolution with quantum dot technology and support Dolby Vision and HDR10+, delivering richer colors, sharper contrast, and brighter visuals.

The series also caters to longer viewing sessions with Eye Care Mode, which reduces blue light and uses DC dimming for a comfortable experience. Filmmaker Mode is perfect for cinephiles, letting you watch content without extra enhancements like noise reduction or motion smoothing. Gamers can use the 120 Hz Game Booster, which helps reduce latency and improve response time for smoother gameplay.

On the audio front, the 34W sound system supports Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X, with Xiaomi’s smart sound presets adjusting output according to content type. Combined with Google TV, the X Pro Series allows easy voice control via Google Assistant, access to thousands of apps, and seamless smart home integration. PatchWall and Xiaomi TV+ make content discovery easy, offering hundreds of live channels and personalized recommendations.

Starting at ₹27,999 for the 43-inch model, along with ongoing launch offers like ₹2,000 off on HDFC cards, these TVs provide a solid mix of performance, features, and affordability. Whether it’s for movie nights, gaming, or streaming your favorite shows, the Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series 2025 Edition is a festive season pick worth considering.

Price: ₹27,999 onwards

₹27,999 onwards Availability: Mi.com/in

Mi.com/in Offers: ₹2,000 off on HDFC cards

This year, Dyson India has introduced its exclusive Jasper Plum edition of the Airwrap i.d. multi-styler and dryer, just in time for India’s festive season. Inspired by the rare purple jasper gemstone, the jewel-toned colorway reflects richness, confidence, and vibrancy – perfectly complementing the celebratory mood of Diwali and beyond.

The Dyson Airwrap i.d. is designed to transform everyday hairstyling into an effortless experience of confidence and glamour. It uses powerful airflow and intelligent heat control, protecting hair from extreme heat damage while ensuring smoothness, shine, and strength. The device also introduces two new attachments: Conical Airwrap barrel – for tighter, more defined curls, and Blade concentrator – for precise, aligned styling. With Bluetooth connectivity, users can personalize their hair profile and optimize styling routines, making it both a luxury and tech-driven beauty essential.

The Jasper Plum Airwrap i.d. comes with a wide range of attachments, including:

2-in-1 Coanda smoothing dryer + Flyaway Smoother – dries, smooths, and reduces flyaways

40mm Airwrap long barrel – for loose curls and waves

Conical Airwrap barrel – for tighter, root-defined curls

Soft smoothing brush – shapes fine hair for straight styles

Large round volumizing brush – adds body and volume

Fast dryer – quickly dries hair from wet to damp, preparing it for styling

The Dyson Airwrap i.d. Jasper Plum Limited Edition is priced at ₹49,900 and is available on Dyson.in and at Dyson Demo Stores across India.

Price: ₹49,900

₹49,900 Availability: Dyson.in and Dyson Demo Stores across India

If you’re looking for premium over-ear headphones this Diwali 2025, the Noise Master Buds Max are a solid option to consider. Part of Noise’s flagship Master Series, these headphones bring Sound by Bose technology to the table, offering high-quality audio without going overboard on price.

The adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) helps block out distractions, especially low and mid-frequency sounds, while the Dynamic EQ adjusts audio automatically for clear highs and balanced bass. The ANC is claimed to outperform competitors by up to 85%, especially in low and mid-frequency ranges. A new Dynamic EQ system automatically adjusts sound balance based on environment and volume, ensuring enhanced bass at lower levels and clear highs without distortion.

The headphones offer up to 60 hours of playback, with 10 hours of listening from just 10 minutes of charge. They are designed for long sessions, featuring vegan leather cushions, lightweight construction (262 grams), and aerospace-grade metallic grills for durability and comfort. Other features include Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device pairing, and 5-mic ENC for clear calls.

The Noise Master Buds Max headphones are currently priced at ₹10,999 (Reliance Digital) and are available on GoNoise.com, Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. As a part of an introductory offer, the headphones are available at ₹9,999, along with an extra 10% off with HDFC CC/DC, and a complimentary case worth ₹2,499 on GoNoise.com.

Price: ₹9,999 (introductory price) – MRP ₹11,999

₹9,999 (introductory price) – MRP ₹11,999 Availability: GoNoise.com, Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales

GoNoise.com, Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales Offers: Available at ₹9,999 as a part of an introductory offer, an extra 10% off with HDFC CC/DC, and a complimentary case worth ₹2,499 on GoNoise.com

Samsung’s 8.5 kg front-load washer combines advanced cleaning technology with smart connectivity, making it a standout choice for Indian households this Diwali. Featuring AI Ecobubble technology, it turns detergent into active bubbles that penetrate fabrics quickly, ensuring efficient cleaning even at low temperatures while protecting colors and textures. With a 5-star energy rating and a 1,400 rpm spin speed, it delivers both performance and energy efficiency.

The 8.5 kg Front-load Washer comes packed with smart and practical features, including AI Control that personalizes wash cycles, Bubble Soak for intensive stain removal, Hygiene Steam for deep cleaning, and Drum Clean to keep the interior hygienic. Child Lock, Delay End, StayClean Drawer, and pre-wash options make it convenient for everyday use. It supports a wide range of cycles – from Cotton, Daily Wash, and Delicates to Baby Care, Bedding, Jeans, and even Outdoor wear.

It uses a Digital Inverter Technology (DIT) motor and VRT+ to reduce vibration and noise. The washer also supports smart connectivity via the SmartThings App, allowing you to schedule washes, receive notifications, and monitor performance from your phone. The carved white door and AI-controlled panel add a modern touch to your laundry space.

With features like intensive cleaning, hot/cold water inlet support, multiple specialty cycles, and app-based control, the Samsung 8.5 kg AI Ecobubble washer delivers convenience, hygiene, and reliability in one complete package.

Price: ₹37,998

₹37,998 Availability: Amazon.in & other online and offline retail stores

With high-end performance, a stunning display, expansive storage, and added accessory support, the OnePlus Pad 3 is a high-end, versatile companion for both creative and professional tasks, making it one of the most compelling Android tablets for Diwali 2025. It is available at ₹42,749 combined with offers.

The OnePlus Pad 3 is a powerful Android tablet built for both productivity and entertainment. It features a massive 13.2-inch LTPS LCD display with 3.4K resolution, 144 Hz refresh rate, and 12-bit color depth, offering ultra-vivid visuals and an expansive workspace for multitasking, streaming, and gaming. Slim bezels and a 7:5 aspect ratio provide a near edge-to-edge viewing experience, while the all-metal unibody design keeps it sleek and premium.

Underneath, the Pad 3 is powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core SoC, paired with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Adreno 830 GPU ensures smooth graphics performance, making the tablet capable of handling demanding apps, high-resolution videos, and gaming with ease. A 12,140 mAh battery with 80 W fast charging ensures long hours of uninterrupted use, whether for work or entertainment.

It sports an 8-speaker setup with four woofers and four tweeters for rich surround sound, and it supports the new OnePlus Stylo 2 and Smart Keyboard for enhanced productivity. The tri-fold folio case adds protection while enabling versatile usage angles for work, drawing, or media consumption.

The OnePlus Pad 3 retails at ₹47,999 for its base model 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage and you can grab as much as ₹5,250 in discounts on OnePlus.in, and various ongoing festive offers on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores.

Price: ₹47,999 onwards

₹47,999 onwards Availability: Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and other offline stores

Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, and other offline stores Offers: Up to ₹5,250 bank discount with select cards, up to 12 months of No Cost EMI on select bank credit cards, free OnePlus Stylo 2 for a limited period

The Samsung 330 L Bespoke AI Double Door Refrigerator, with its combination of smart features, flexible storage modes, and elegant design, is a premium choice for those looking to upgrade their kitchen appliances this Diwali, offering both convenience and style for everyday use. The AI Double Door Refrigerator is designed to bring intelligence, flexibility, and style to the modern kitchen.

Its Convertible 5-in-1 feature allows you to switch between five smart modes – Normal, Seasonal, Extra Fridge, Vacation, and Home Alone – so you can adjust storage according to your household needs while optimizing energy usage. Twin Cooling Plus technology keeps the fridge and freezer compartments independently controlled, preserving food freshness and preventing odors from mixing.

The refrigerator is Wi-Fi enabled and compatible with the SmartThings App, letting you manage it remotely with ease. You can adjust cooling modes, monitor energy usage with SmartThings Energy, receive maintenance alerts via SmartThings Home Care, and even control the internal lighting through SmartThings Lighting. Power Cool and Power Freeze functions provide rapid cooling or freezing when needed, while the Digital Inverter Compressor ensures quiet operation, energy efficiency, and long-lasting performance backed by a 20-year warranty.

The design is sleek and minimalist, featuring flat Luxe Black doors, recessed handles, and a built-in display panel that complements any modern kitchen. Inside, tempered glass shelves, a fresh room, a vegetable and fruit drawer, and multiple door pockets make organization easy and convenient. The freezer section includes a twist ice maker and practical shelving, allowing for simple storage and access to frozen items.

Price on Amazon.in is ₹34,990, which you can grab with the ongoing discounts.

Price: ₹34,990

₹34,990 Availability: Amazon.in & other online and offline retail stores

Samsung’s 2025 lineup of air conditioners brings refined comfort to Indian homes with its 1.5 Ton 5-Star WindFree Inverter Split AC. The highlight is Samsung’s WindFree Cooling technology, which disperses cool air through 23,000 micro holes, eliminating the harsh direct airflow typical of traditional ACs. The result is a calm, consistent cooling experience that’s ideal for bedrooms and living areas alike. The AC is powered by Digital Inverter Boost compressor, adjusting its speed dynamically, reducing energy use and noise while maintaining steady performance.

The model also supports Wi-Fi connectivity via the SmartThings app, allowing users to control cooling modes, set schedules, and monitor energy usage directly from their smartphones. Combined with a sleek design, fast cooling mode, auto-clean function, and copper anti-corrosion coating, Samsung's WindFree AC blends smart technology with practical comfort – an ideal fit for modern Indian homes this Diwali season.

Price: ₹37,498

₹37,498 Availability: Flipkart.com, Amazon.in & other online and offline retail stores

This Diwali, gadgets are not just about luxury; they’re about smart choices that fit everyday life. Midrange products are shining this year, giving buyers features, efficiency, and reliability without hefty price tags. Whether you’re upgrading your entertainment setup, your kitchen, or personal care routine, these picks are worth checking out before the festive rush.