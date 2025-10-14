Noise has unveiled the Master Buds Max, its first over-ear headphones under the flagship Master Series, following the Master Buds TWS launch earlier this year. The new model debuts with ‘Sound by Bose’ technology – marking a major collaboration that brings premium acoustic tuning to an accessible price segment.

Unveiled earlier at IFA Berlin 2025, the Master Buds Max feature adaptive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that the company claims outperforms competitors by up to 85%, especially in low and mid-frequency ranges.

A new Dynamic EQ system automatically adjusts sound balance based on environment and volume, ensuring enhanced bass at lower levels and clear highs without distortion.

The headphones offer up to 60 hours of playback, with 10 hours of listening from just 10 minutes of charge. Designed for long sessions, they feature vegan leather cushions, lightweight construction (262g), and aerospace-grade metallic grills for durability and comfort.

With Bluetooth 5.4, dual-device pairing, and 5-mic ENC for clear calls, users can easily switch between devices. The headphones also include ANC On/Off, Adaptive ANC, and Transparency Mode.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise said, “Master Buds Max is a milestone in India’s global audio journey. With Sound by Bose technology, category-leading ANC, and dynamic EQ, we are delivering a product that sets new standards in its category. At the same time, we’ve ensured it remains accessible, because we believe premium innovation should be experienced by millions, not just a few. This is India designing for the world, and raising the bar for what consumers can expect from flagship audio.”

The Noise Master Buds Max headphones is priced at an introductory ₹9,999 and is available on GoNoise.com, Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales. As a part of an introductory offer, the headphones is available at ₹9,999 (MRP ₹11,999), along with an extra 10% off with HDFC CC/DC, and a complimentary case worth ₹2,499 on GoNoise.com.

Price: ₹9,999 (introductory price) – MRP ₹11,999

Availability: GoNoise.com, Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, Croma, and Vijay Sales

Offers: Available at ₹9,999 as a part of an introductory offer, an extra 10% off with HDFC CC/DC, and a complimentary case worth ₹2,499 on GoNoise.com

