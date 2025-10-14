OpenAI has announced a major multi-year partnership with Broadcom to develop and deploy 10 gigawatts of custom AI accelerators, marking a significant step toward enhancing its computing infrastructure for large-scale AI model training and deployment.

Under this collaboration, OpenAI will design the accelerators and system architecture, leveraging its deep expertise in developing frontier AI models. The company aims to translate its learnings from large-model development directly into hardware design, resulting in purpose-built chips optimized for AI workloads.

Broadcom will provide Ethernet, PCIe, and optical connectivity solutions to power the massive AI clusters. These systems – described as “AI accelerators and systems” – will be deployed across OpenAI’s facilities and partner data centers, utilizing Broadcom’s end-to-end networking technology.

The collaboration aims to achieve an unprecedented 10 gigawatts of AI compute capacity, reflecting the growing energy and performance demands of cutting-edge AI platforms. According to Charlie Kawwas, Ph.D., President of Broadcom’s Semiconductor Solutions Group, this partnership will “set new benchmarks for open, scalable, and power-efficient AI clusters.”

Sam Altman, co-founder and CEO of OpenAI, said, “Partnering with Broadcom is a critical step in building the infrastructure needed to unlock AI’s potential and deliver real benefits for people and businesses. Developing our own accelerators adds to the broader ecosystem of partners all building the capacity required to push the frontier of AI to provide benefits to all humanity.”

Hock Tan, President and CEO of Broadcom, said, “Broadcom’s collaboration with OpenAI signifies a pivotal moment in the pursuit of artificial general intelligence. OpenAI has been in the forefront of the AI revolution since the ChatGPT moment, and we are thrilled to co-develop and deploy 10 gigawatts of next generation accelerators and network systems to pave the way for the future of AI.”

Charlie Kawwas, Ph. D., President of the Semiconductor Solutions Group for Broadcom, said, “Our partnership with OpenAI continues to set new industry benchmarks for the design and deployment of open, scalable and power-efficient AI clusters. Custom accelerators combine remarkably well with standards-based Ethernet scale-up and scale-out networking solutions to provide cost and performance optimized next generation AI infrastructure. The racks include Broadcom’s end-to-end portfolio of Ethernet, PCIe and optical connectivity solutions, reaffirming our AI infrastructure portfolio leadership.”

Broadcom expects to begin deploying racks of AI accelerators and network systems in the second half of 2026, with full-scale rollout targeted for completion by the end of 2029.