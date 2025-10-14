Bharti Airtel and Google have announced a landmark partnership to establish India’s first large-scale Artificial Intelligence (AI) hub in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The initiative marks one of the largest technology infrastructure investments in India, aimed at boosting AI adoption and strengthening the nation’s digital ecosystem.

The collaboration involves a $15 billion investment from Google, spread over five years (2026 – 2030). The funding will support the development of gigawatt-scale data center operations designed to efficiently handle advanced AI workloads. The facilities will be powered by clean energy sources, reinforcing sustainability goals alongside technological growth.

The project also includes the establishment of a Cable Landing Station (CLS) in Visakhapatnam to host Google’s upcoming international subsea cables, linking India to its global network. This development will improve cross-border data connectivity and enhance digital capacity across the region.

Under the partnership, Airtel will build and manage a high-capacity, low-latency fiber network – both within Visakhapatnam (intra-city) and connecting it to other major Indian cities (inter-city). The infrastructure will be developed in collaboration with AdaniConneX and other ecosystem partners.

The joint effort aims to make AI infrastructure more accessible to Indian enterprises, startups, and developers. By hosting large-scale compute operations within India, the initiative is expected to reduce dependency on overseas data centres, boost network resilience, and accelerate AI-driven innovation.

The companies state that the AI hub will enable faster, more reliable digital services for Google’s users and customers in India, while contributing to the country’s broader goal of becoming a global leader in artificial intelligence.

Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Bharti Airtel Limited, said, “This partnership with Google is a defining moment in India’s digital future. By combining world-class AI infrastructure with our nation’s extraordinary talent and also expanding global connectivity, we are laying the foundation for India to become a leader in the AI-driven era. With Visakhapatnam becoming a new hub on the world’s AI map, we are ensuring that India has the opportunity to set the pace for innovation, digital inclusion and economic growth – not just for our people, but for the world.”

Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud, said, “Meeting the demands of India’s AI Mission requires cutting-edge infrastructure, computational power and ubiquitous connectivity. Working with Airtel, we will deliver next-generation AI services and create the essential digital backbone required to power inclusive growth across India.”