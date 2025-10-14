Portronics has introduced the Portronics Tune Plus, a wireless car adapter that transforms traditional wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto setups into a seamless wireless experience. The device also comes with pre-installed streaming apps, including YouTube and Netflix, bringing entertainment to your car like never before.

The Portronics Tune Plus eliminates the need for a physical cable connection between your smartphone and your vehicle’s infotainment system. Once paired, it automatically connects wirelessly, giving drivers instant access to CarPlay or Android Auto features the moment the car is started.

The Portronics Tune Plus, available in Black color option, offers built-in streaming capability. Drivers and passengers can enjoy YouTube or Netflix directly on the car’s display when the vehicle is parked, offering a convenient entertainment option during breaks or waiting periods.

For internals, the Portronics Tune Plus is powered by 3 GB RAM and 32 GB Storage. It supports dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz & 5 GHz) for a stable connection and includes a TF card slot for offline media playback. The adapter is designed for broad compatibility, connecting via USB-A or USB Type-C (both cables included).

It works with vehicles equipped with factory-installed wired Apple CarPlay or Android Auto. For smartphones, it supports iPhones running iOS 15 or later and Android devices on Android 12 or higher, with a simple plug-and-play setup requiring no additional software. It comes with a 6-month warranty.

The Portronics Tune Plus is priced at ₹4,649 and is available for purchase via the official Portronics.com website, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, and major retail stores across India.

