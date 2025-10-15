Microsoft has officially marked the end of free support for Windows 10, signaling the beginning of the operating system’s final phase before it reaches the end of servicing on 14th October 2025. Despite the arrival of Windows 11 in 2021, Windows 10 continues to power millions of PCs globally, making this announcement a significant milestone in the tech landscape.

End of Free Support for Windows 10

The October 2025 update is the last free security and feature update for Windows 10. After this date, Microsoft will no longer provide free software updates, security patches, or technical support.

While devices running Windows 10 will continue to function, they will become increasingly vulnerable to cyber threats and compatibility issues over time.

Microsoft confirmed that the October 2025 security update will be the final mainstream release for all supported editions of Windows 10.

The October 2025 rollout is the last update for the following Windows 10 versions:

Windows 10, Version 22H2 (Home, Pro, Enterprise, Education, and IoT Enterprise)

Windows 10 Enterprise 2015 LTSB

Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSB 2015

After this release, no further monthly security or preview updates will be issued. Users reaching out to Microsoft Support after October 14, 2025, will be encouraged to upgrade to Windows 11 (if compatible) or migrate to a new Windows 11 PC.

For users and businesses unable to transition immediately, Microsoft is introducing the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program – a paid plan offering an additional year of critical security patches, valid from 15th October 2025 to 13th October 2026.

This plan ensures basic protection but excludes new features or performance enhancements.

For Individual Users:

Free enrollment via Windows Backup sync or by redeeming 1,000 Microsoft Rewards points

Paid enrollment option available for $30 USD per year

Access through a new Settings enrollment wizard, rolling out to Windows Insiders in July 2025

For Business Users:

Annual subscription priced at $61 USD per device, renewable for up to three years

Available via Volume Licensing and Cloud Solution Providers (CSPs) from 1st September 2025

Incremental price increases are expected each year

For Cloud and Virtual Environments:

Complimentary ESU access for Windows 10 devices hosted on Windows 365 Cloud PCs

Also extends to virtual machines running Windows 11

To qualify for ESU, users must:

Sign in with a Microsoft account

Run Windows 10 Version 22H2 with the KB5046613 update (Build 19045.5131 or later)

The end of Windows 10’s free support marks the end of an era for one of Microsoft’s most successful operating systems. As the company shifts its focus to Windows 11 and the upcoming AI-driven PC ecosystem, users are being encouraged to embrace the new wave of intelligent computing.

Earlier this year, Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft’s Executive Vice President and Consumer Chief Marketing Officer, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to helping users through this transition – whether by upgrading, enrolling in ESU, or moving to Windows 365.

He described 2025 as the “year of the Windows 11 PC refresh,” emphasizing new AI and hardware innovations that will define the next generation of Windows computing.