Sennheiser India has officially launched the Sennheiser BTD 700 Bluetooth audio dongle in India, expanding its portfolio of high-quality wireless audio solutions. The compact adapter is designed to deliver premium, low-latency wireless sound for headphones, earbuds, and other audio devices across multiple platforms.

Weighing just 2.2 grams, the Sennheiser BTD 700 is built for portability and performance. It supports advanced Bluetooth codecs such as aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless, enabling high-resolution audio transmission up to 24-bit/96 kHz. This ensures crisp, detailed sound quality while maintaining low latency – ideal for streaming, gaming, and video calls.

The BTD 700 features a USB-C connector and includes a USB-A adapter, offering broad compatibility with laptops, PCs, smartphones, and tablets. It works seamlessly across Android, iOS/iPadOS, Windows, and macOS, allowing users to experience aptX-quality audio even on devices that don’t natively support these codecs.

The dongle requires no additional software or driver installation – once connected, it automatically bypasses the host system’s sound card to provide a consistent and high-fidelity wireless output. For gamers, the BTD 700 includes a dedicated Game Mode that can reduce audio latency to as low as 30 milliseconds, ensuring smooth synchronization between on-screen action and sound.

Equipped with Bluetooth 5.4, the Sennheiser BTD 700 also supports Auracast, a next-generation wireless broadcasting technology that allows users to stream audio to multiple compatible receivers simultaneously. This feature is particularly useful for shared listening experiences, such as group presentations or public events.

Saahil Kumar, General Manager – Consumer Hearing Business, India, said, “The BTD 700 is designed to deliver superior wireless sound performance with absolute simplicity. It allows users to experience high-definition audio on any premium Bluetooth headphone or TWS, irrespective of brand. With its plug-and-play convenience and cutting-edge codecs, the BTD 700 brings studio-grade sound quality to everyday devices.”

The Sennheiser BTD 700 is priced at Rs. 4,990 and is now available across India via the official Sennheiser website, Amazon India, and select premium retail outlets.

