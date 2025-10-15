Hohem has expanded its smartphone gimbal portfolio in India with the launch of the iSteady X3 and iSteady V3 Ultra, designed to offer advanced stabilization, AI-powered tracking, and portability for creators, vloggers, and travelers. The new models cater to both beginners and professionals seeking smooth, high-quality video capture on the go.

The Hohem iSteady X3 is a portable smartphone gimbal weighing just 411 grams that targets vloggers, influencers, and casual filmmakers with its lightweight, foldable design and intuitive controls. It features a detachable Bluetooth magnetic remote that functions as both an operational panel and a wireless controller, allowing users to shoot from distances up to 10 meters.

A three-color magnetic fill light supports adjustable brightness (4 – 100%) across cool (6,500K), neutral (5,000K), and warm (2,700K) tones for improved low-light recording. The gimbal also integrates a 205mm extension rod and a built-in tripod for high and low-angle stability.

Powered by Hohem’s iSteady 8.0 3-axis stabilization system, the X3 minimizes shakes during walking, running, or panning. The three-axis stabilization offers a smooth operational range of Pan -120° to 210°, Roll -195° to 135°, and Tilt -35° to 45°, maintaining steady footage in any movement. The Hohem Joy App adds AI subject/object tracking, cinematic modes like Inception, Dolly Zoom, and Panorama, as well as creative shooting guides.

The gimbal supports smartphones up to 12.5 mm thick, 58 – 98 mm wide, and with a maximum payload of 300 grams, ensuring compatibility with most modern devices. The built-in 1,100 mAh battery delivers up to 11 hours of runtime, while Bluetooth 5.1 ensures stable wireless connectivity. Additional features include auto motor protection for durability and a magnetic fill light, producing 120 lux brightness at 0.5 m, ideal for low-light shots.

On the other hand, the Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra is a premium smartphone gimbal built for creators who demand advanced stabilization and intelligent tracking in a compact form. Weighing 428 grams, it features a foldable design, offering portability without compromising performance. It supports smartphones up to 12.5 mm thick, 58 – 98 mm wide, and weighing up to 400 grams, making it suitable for a wide range of devices.

The V3 Ultra steps up with iSteady 9.0 stabilization and a built-in AI vision sensor that enables 360° horizontal auto-tracking of people, pets, or vehicles. A 2 MP onboard camera handles subject detection, while gesture-based control lets users start or stop recording hands-free. The built-in 2 MP AI tracking camera can detect subjects within 0.5 – 7 meters, enabling precise auto-tracking for people, pets, or objects.

For added control, the V3 Ultra includes a 1.22-inch touchscreen remote with up to 10 meters of wireless range and 55 minutes of operation time. Its touchscreen wireless remote provides a live video feed up to 33 feet away, ideal for solo creators. The gimbal supports lossless vertical shooting, enabling smooth transitions between portrait and landscape orientations. The Hohem Joy App further enhances functionality with Hitchcock Zoom, panoramic modes, motion control, and even wireless phone charging during recording.

Other highlights include a dual-color temperature fill light, a 205mm telescopic extension rod, and a battery life of up to 15 hours – it comes with an 18,350 Li-ion battery (7.2 V/11.52 Wh or 1,600 mAh), ensuring extended shooting sessions.

The Hohem iSteady X3 is priced at ₹12,990, while the Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra is priced at ₹22,990. Both gimbals are available on Originshop.in and Amazon.in with a 1-year warranty. The offers include X3 at ₹8,990 and V3 Ultra at ₹16,990 on Amazon.in for a limited time.

Hohem iSteady X3 & Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹ 12,990 (iSteady X3), ₹22,990 (iSteady V3 Ultra)

12,990 (iSteady X3), ₹22,990 (iSteady V3 Ultra) Availability: Originshop.in, Amazon.in

Originshop.in, Amazon.in Offers: Available at ₹8,990 (iSteady X3) and ₹16,990 (iSteady V3 Ultra) on Amazon.in for a limited time

Get Hohem iSteady X3 on Hohem.com

Get Hohem iSteady V3 Ultra on Hohem.com