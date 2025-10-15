LG Electronics has announced the launch of its new Essential Series, a lineup of home appliances created exclusively for the Indian market. Developed using extensive consumer insights from across the country, the series embodies the philosophy of “Made in India, Made for India”, with an emphasis on practical design, durability, and affordability.

The Essential Series is LG’s first major consumer initiative since its public listing. The company engaged with over 1,200 Indian families from various regions and demographics to understand their daily household challenges and expectations from modern appliances.

The insights gathered formed the foundation of a product line that balances performance and accessibility, marketed under the campaign slogan: “Har Ghar Appliances, Har Ghar Happiness.”

Key Products in the LG Essential Series

Double Door Refrigerator

The new refrigerator model features frost-free technology, removing the need for manual defrosting. It also includes a Smart Mode that automatically adjusts cooling levels based on the season. A key upgrade is its 20% larger vegetable compartment, catering to Indian households that tend to buy fresh produce in bulk.

Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine

Designed for diverse Indian water conditions, the washing machine incorporates Low Pressure Fill technology, ensuring effective operation even with an inconsistent water supply.

Its ProShield Motor, encased in a BMC (Bulk Molding Compound) cover, offers protection against dust, insects, and moisture. The control panel carries an IPX4 water-resistance rating, enhancing durability in humid environments.

Room Air Conditioner

Focusing on energy efficiency, the AC introduces Energy Manager+, allowing users to monitor and control power consumption. The Diet Mode+ feature balances cooling comfort with reduced energy usage, making it ideal for small and medium-sized rooms.

Convertible Oven

Tailored for Indian cooking habits, the Convertible Oven comes with pre-programmed Auto Cook menus for popular dishes such as ghee, paneer, and dal. It also supports Air Fry and Convection modes, enabling versatility in everyday cooking.

The LG Essential Series will be rolled out nationwide starting in November 2025, with entry-level models priced from approximately ₹18,000. The range will be available through LG brand stores, multi-brand retail outlets, and major e-commerce platforms across India, subject to regulatory approvals and supply chain conditions.