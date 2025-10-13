WhatsApp is reportedly developing a new interface for its iPad app featuring a left-aligned vertical sidebar that will make navigation more convenient on larger screens. The Meta-owned messaging platform is currently testing the feature in an internal beta version, and it’s expected to roll out to users in the coming updates.

According to a report from WABetaInfo, the upcoming sidebar feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta for iOS version 25.29.10.72, available via TestFlight. However, the feature is still under development and is not yet accessible even for beta testers.

The new sidebar appears to mirror the design of the WhatsApp app for Mac, organizing key sections like Chats, Calls, Communities, and Settings into a single left-side column. This design change is aimed at improving multitasking and offering a more intuitive experience, aligning the iPad app with WhatsApp’s broader cross-platform design language.

By moving away from the traditional bottom navigation bar, WhatsApp intends to make it easier for iPad users to switch between tabs and access shortcuts without multiple taps, especially when using the app in landscape mode.

While there’s no confirmed release timeline, the sidebar is expected to arrive in a future beta build before a wider public rollout. WhatsApp may also refine the feature further based on tester feedback.

Meanwhile, Meta continues to enhance WhatsApp’s visual and functional experience across devices. Recent updates introduced the Liquid Glass UI with semi-transparent elements and smoother animations for select iOS users. The platform also added Live Photos and Motion Photos support, new chat themes, sticker packs, and video call backgrounds. Additionally, a Status Questions feature is being tested for Android beta users, offering new ways to engage with contacts.