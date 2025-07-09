Dreame Technology, a global name in smart home innovation, has officially launched its latest product in India – the Dreame F10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, priced at ₹21,999. This follows the launch of the Dreame Mova K10 Pro Wet and Dry Vacuum in April. The Dreame F10 is designed specifically for the challenges of Indian households, bringing the best-in-class suction power of 13,000 Pa, intelligent navigation, 2-in-1 vacuuming and mopping, and a long-lasting battery, all wrapped in a smart, connected package.

The Dreame F10 offers powerful Vormax Standard technology, enabling up to 13,000 Pa of suction, the highest in its category. The intelligent Carpet Boost automatically adjusts suction depending on surface type for better cleaning efficiency.

The F10 is equipped with Smart Pathfinder, allowing it to map your home with precision, plan optimal routes, avoid falls with cliff sensors, and cross thresholds of up to 20mm. This makes it ideal for multi-room Indian homes, navigating smoothly across tiles, rugs, and hardwood floors without losing direction.

The floating rubber brush is designed to reduce hair tangling and simplify maintenance. It provides consistent suction across different surfaces – ideal for picking up pet fur, crumbs, and debris.

The F10 packs a 5,200 mAh battery that offers up to 300 minutes of runtime, cleaning an area of up to 270m² on a single charge. It smartly docks and recharges itself when the battery runs low, then resumes cleaning from where it left off, ensuring complete, uninterrupted coverage.

The Dreame F10 brings dual-action cleaning with a 570 ml dust bin for efficient debris collection and a 235 ml water tank with 3-level water flow control for consistent, streak-free mopping.

The Dreame F10 supports multi-floor mapping, virtual boundaries, no-mop zones, and custom cleaning schedules through the Dreame App. It’s also compatible with Google Assistant, Alexa, and Siri, allowing you to control or schedule cleanings via simple voice commands.

Dreame F10 Robot Vacuum is priced at ₹21,999 and will be available exclusively on Amazon.in, with a special launch price of ₹19,999 during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale between 12th July 2025 and 14th July 2025. The Dreame F10 comes with a 1-year warranty with pickup & drop and on-site installation services in over 165 cities across India.

