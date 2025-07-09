Alongside the launch of the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE5 smartphones, OnePlus has announced a range of new accessories designed to enhance the user experience, including Magnetic Cases for both phones and the all-new OnePlus Magnetic Charging Cables. These additions are aimed at improving convenience, style, and charging efficiency for OnePlus users in India.

The new Magnetic Cases for the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE5 bring a unique magnetic attachment system that allows users to easily connect their phones to magnetic stands, mounts, and other accessories, without requiring wireless charging support.

The Nord CE5 Magnetic Case is available in five stylish designs, while the Nord 5 gets four:

Holy Flame – A power-packed gaming-inspired look, co-created with the OnePlus Community.

– A power-packed gaming-inspired look, co-created with the OnePlus Community. Moonrise – Serene and elegant, capturing tranquil moments.

– Serene and elegant, capturing tranquil moments. Mood – Expressive and vibrant, made to match your vibe.

– Expressive and vibrant, made to match your vibe. Letter Pattern – Sleek, minimal, and sharp – a classic touch also co-created with the Community.

– Sleek, minimal, and sharp – a classic touch also co-created with the Community. Cricket – A tribute to India’s favorite sport, adding a sporty flair.

These magnetic cases not only add visual flair but also open up compatibility with a range of magnetic accessories for added flexibility and convenience.

OnePlus also launched Magnetic Type-C to Type-C and Type-A to Type-C charging cables. Built with a magnetic design, these cables are easy to snap in and out and allow for clean cable management by sticking to magnetic surfaces or clips when not in use.

The charging cables are 1.2 meters long, built with a high-density woven exterior for superior durability, comes with thickened copper cores for stable, high-speed charging, an E-Marker smart chip for overload protection, and offer up to 100W SUPERVOOC and PD 100W support (for Type-C to Type-C) and up to 120W SUPERVOOC Max (Type-A to Type-C). These cables are ideal for users seeking fast, reliable, and tangle-free charging solutions that pair perfectly with modern OnePlus devices.

The price for the OnePlus Magnetic Case is ₹499 for OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE5 and the price for the OnePlus Magnetic Cable is ₹1,299, both Type-C to Type-C and Type-A to Type-C. The Nord 5 Magnetic Case and Magnetic Cables are available now via OnePlus.in and authorized partners. The Nord CE5 Magnetic Case will be available starting 12th July 2025 alongside the OnePlus Nord CE5 first sale.

OnePlus Magnetic Cases and OnePlus Magnetic Charging Cable Price in India & Availability

Price (OnePlus Magnetic Case): ₹499 (OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE5)

₹499 (OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE5) Price (OnePlus Magnetic Cable): ₹1,299 (Type-C to Type-C & Type-A to Type-C)

₹1,299 (Type-C to Type-C & Type-A to Type-C) Availability: 9th July 2025, i.e., today, (Magnetic Case and Magnetic Cables for OnePlus Nord 5) and 12th July 2025 Magnetic Case for OnePlus Nord CE5, both on OnePlus.in and authorized partners

Get OnePlus Magnetic Cases (OnePlus Nord 5)

Get OnePlus Magnetic Cases (OnePlus Nord CE5)

Get OnePlus Magnetic Charging Cable (Type-C to Type-C)

Get OnePlus Magnetic Charging Cable (Type-A to Type-C)