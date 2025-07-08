OnePlus India has expanded its mid-premium portfolio with the launch of the new OnePlus Nord 5 Series, which includes the OnePlus Nord 5 and the OnePlus Nord CE5, alongside the debut of OnePlus Buds 4 wireless earbuds. Leading the lineup, the OnePlus Nord 5 stands out with a performance-driven spec sheet featuring the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, a vibrant 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED display, and a capable 50 MP Sony LYT-700 main camera with OIS. It also houses a 50 MP Samsung JN5 selfie shooter with 4k at 60 video recording and integrates a robust Cryo-Velocity VC cooling system with a massive 7,300 mm² vapor chamber, promising a flagship-grade experience at a more accessible price. Here’s more about the smartphone in our full OnePlus Nord 5 review.

OnePlus Nord 5 Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.83-inch Swift AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K+ Resolution (2,800 x 1,272 pixels), 144 Hz adaptive refresh rate (60/90/120/144 Hz), 1,800 nits peak brightness, Ultra HDR, matte finish glass back

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The OnePlus Nord 5 flaunts its matte-finished glass back and metallic-framed design, available in Marble Sands, Dry Ice, and Phantom Grey color options. We got the Marble Sands color, as you can see, and it looks great. The design is clean, minimal, and flat-style with curved edges. The glass back feels smooth, premium, and resistant to fingerprints. It also looks elegant and feels incredibly solid and robust in hand.

The front side sports a 6.83-inch Swift AMOLED display with a centered punch-hole cutout for the 50 MP selfie camera. The display uses a 1.5K+ resolution (2,800 x 1,272 pixels), a super-smooth 144 Hz (60/90/120/144 Hz) adaptive refresh rate, along with 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), and 1,800 nits peak brightness.

The display is probably among the best in its segment, offering crisp resolution, fluid performance, and deep colors. Other display features include a 3,000 Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, 3,840 Hz PWM dimming, Ultra HDR support, sRGB, 100% DCI-P3, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

Additionally, the Nord 5 comes with IP65 certification for dust and water resistance. Unlike those with higher IP68/IP69 ratings, the Nord 5 seems to be quite behind in durability and high-end water protection.

In a shift from OnePlus tradition, the alert slider is replaced by the new ‘Plus Key’ – a physical button located on the left frame, which debuted with the OnePlus 13s mini flagship. The new button is customizable and allows you to quickly switch between sound profiles or access AI shortcuts and tools, adding a layer of personalization and utility.

For the rest, you get the power and volume buttons on the right edge, while the bottom houses a USB Type-C port, stereo speaker grills, a SIM tray, and a mic setup with one at the top, along with an infrared sensor.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The OnePlus Nord 5 runs on the latest OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, delivering one of the cleanest, fastest, and most refined Android experiences you can get in this segment. OxygenOS continues to emphasize fluidity and simplicity, with virtually no bloatware – just the essentials like Google apps, Netflix, and a few OnePlus tools. The Nord 5 offers 4 years of major Android updates and 6 years of security patches, offering long-term software support that gives the Nord 5 an edge over many competitors in this price bracket.

The UI remains fast, responsive, and clean, aided by the buttery-smooth 144 Hz AMOLED panel, which makes everyday interactions feel fluid. Although the Nord 5 skips OnePlus’ new Plus Mind AI suite seen on the OnePlus 13s, it retains several other smart tools and features. The Plus Key is a customizable hardware button that is now available on the Nord 5, replacing the classic alert slider. The new key now offers one-tap access to different sound profiles (Sound, Vibrate, DND) and can be mapped to perform other quick functions, bringing added utility to your fingertips.

The software also integrates AI-powered tools such as AI Call Assistant for real-time call translation (India only), AI VoiceScribe for transcribing calls and meetings, and AI Translation, which handles voice, screen, and image translations across multiple languages. There’s also AI Reframe, which can intelligently adjust photos using scene and subject recognition.

Here’s what the OnePlus AI has:

AI VoiceScribe: Summarizes and translates calls and meetings across popular messaging and video apps.

Summarizes and translates calls and meetings across popular messaging and video apps. AI Call Assistant (India-only initially): Enables real-time call translation and automated summaries via the OnePlus Dialler.

Enables real-time call translation and automated summaries via the OnePlus Dialler. AI Translation: A one-stop app for all translation needs – live voice, camera text, screen content, and more.

A one-stop app for all translation needs – live voice, camera text, screen content, and more. AI Search: Lets users search local content with conversational queries. Integrated with AI Plus Mind for deeper productivity.

Lets users search local content with conversational queries. Integrated with AI Plus Mind for deeper productivity. AI Reframe: Analyzes photo scenes and offers creatively reframed options based on subject detection.

Analyzes photo scenes and offers creatively reframed options based on subject detection. AI Best Face 2.0 (via OTA): Fixes closed eyes or awkward expressions in group shots, supporting up to 20 people, even from third-party devices.

For gamers, the HyperBoost Gaming Engine enhances touch responsiveness and stabilizes frame rates during intense sessions, while RAM-Vita ensures background apps remain responsive without slowing down your system. Customization is another strong suit of OxygenOS 15, from Always-on Display styles, icon packs, and wallpaper themes to privacy tools like secure app lock, hidden apps, and permission controls, you have ample room to tailor your experience.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

With the OnePlus Nord 5, the Nord series takes a significant leap forward by adopting a Snapdragon 8 Series chip for the very first time. At its core is the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 octa-core SoC, paired with Adreno 735 GPU, up to 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage, offering a performance experience that rivals flagship-tier smartphones, but at a more accessible price point. Although a few smartphones have emerged with the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, the newer one, seen on iQOO and POCO devices in a similar price range.

The Nord 5 is designed for gamers and power users alike with the Snapdragon Elite Gaming and hardware-accelerated real-time ray tracing, unlocking cutting-edge visuals and responsiveness in supported titles. Popular games like BGMI run natively at 90 fps, with frame interpolation pushing up to 144 fps, while Call of Duty: Mobile also hits 144 fps, delivering incredibly fluid and immersive gameplay.

To handle heat and sustain peak performance, OnePlus has equipped the Nord 5 with its Cryo-Velocity VC cooling system, which features a massive 7,300 mm² vapor chamber and a total heat dissipation area of 32,207 mm². Combined with graphene thermal layers borrowed from the flagship OnePlus 13, the system ensures efficient cooling across the CPU, camera, and battery areas, keeping performance consistent even under demanding usage like gaming or 4K video recording.

Thanks to the winning combination of a flagship-grade chip, ultra-fast LPDDR5X memory, and an expansive cooling system, the Nord 5 performs almost like a true high-end device, blurring the line between premium mid-range and flagship performance. No wonder if you’re a power user, a gamer, or a multitasker, the Nord 5 delivers a premium experience that’s fast, fluid, and optimized.

Cameras

The OnePlus Nord 5 might carry the Nord branding, but its camera setup aims to punch well above its class. At the rear, it features a powerful 50 MP Sony LYT-700 primary sensor with a 1/1.56-inch sensor size, f/1.8 aperture, and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), promising sharp, well-balanced, and low-noise images even in challenging lighting conditions. The camera is also seen on its compact flagship sibling – the OnePlus 13s. You get a secondary 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera for wide shots, but no telephoto setup.

Unlike higher-end models that often rely on a triple-camera setup, the Nord 5 keeps things clean and focused, much like what we saw with the OnePlus 13s. By sticking to a high-quality dual camera system, it opts for consistency over clutter, delivering a dependable imaging experience in daily use. Whether it’s daylight cityscapes, indoor portraits, or night shots, the Nord 5’s LYT-700 sensor impresses with its accurate color science, strong contrast, and reliable dynamic range.

On the front, the Nord 5 is equally exciting, sporting a 50 MP Samsung JN5 selfie camera with hardware-level autofocus, a significant upgrade over the fixed-focus lenses seen in many phones at this price point. From crisp selfies to sharp vlogs, this camera is capable of detailed 4K video recording, offering versatility for creators and casual users alike. It’s especially tuned for natural skin tones and performs admirably in dim lighting or indoor environments.

So, you get 4K video recording at 60 fps on both the camera, the front, and the back, making it a strong tool not just for photography but for content creators as well. You get a bunch of camera modes and features to play with, including the Dual-View Video, Pro mode, Night mode, Long Exposure, Film, Slo-Mo, Breeno Scan, Time-Lapse, Hi-Res, Panorama, Tilt-Shift, among others.

We managed to test the camera firsthand and snapped a few samples to showcase what the Nord 5 is capable of. The results speak for themselves: clear, vibrant, and true-to-life images that make the Nord 5 a standout in the mid-range camera game.

OnePlus Nord 5 Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

Power users, rejoice – the OnePlus Nord 5 comes equipped with a massive 6,800 mAh battery, making it one of the largest battery packs ever seen in a Nord device. With its high-capacity battery, fast charging, and power-optimized hardware-software combo, the Nord 5 delivers a dependable all-day experience. The Nord 5, with its larger battery capacity, easily crushes the competition, with most smartphones equipping a battery of 5,000 mAh, 5,500 mAh, and similar sizes in the segment.

When you need to top up, 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging gets you back in the game in no time, charging from 0 to 50% in less than 20 minutes, meaning you can plug in during a quick break and walk away with hours of use. Despite the substantial battery size, charging remains rapid and reliable, ensuring minimal downtime.

The Nord 5 battery is highly promising, whether you’re binge-watching, gaming, or handling heavy multitasking, it ensures that you’re well-covered throughout the day, and then some. Paired with the efficiency of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and refined power management on OxygenOS 15 (based on Android 15), the Nord 5 is built to deliver impressive screen-on time across everyday tasks and demanding apps alike.

Verdict – OnePlus Nord 5 Review

The OnePlus Nord 5 redefines what users can expect from a premium mid-range smartphone. Priced at ₹31,999 onwards, it delivers an almost flagship-like experience in many areas – performance, display, battery, and cameras, while retaining the classic Nord identity of value and design.

Things we liked on the Nord 5 are its crisp 1.5K+ and fluid 144 Hz AMOLED screen, paired with the matte glass back design, fast Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 with 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage option, smooth 144 fps gaming, advanced VC cooling, and massive sized 6,800 mAh battery, top-notch camera package with 4K at 60 fps support on both sides. The new ‘Plus Key’ is a welcome addition, bringing extra customization and quick access functionality that power users will love.

The Nord 5 packs a punch with its 50 MP LYT-700 OIS camera and the new 50 MP JN5 autofocus selfie shooter, both capable of 4K video recording at 60 fps, something rarely seen in this price segment. The camera experience is sharp, color-accurate, and well-optimized for social media content creators and everyday users alike. The massive 6,800 mAh battery ensures all-day endurance even with extensive use and 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

The OnePlus Nord 5 isn’t just a typical mid-range device, but a solid flagship-lite offering that nails the essentials and sprinkles in thoughtful extras that elevate the experience. From its fluid AMOLED display to its pro-grade camera setup and massive battery, it delivers exceptional value. Those of you who are looking for a power-packed smartphone in around ₹30,000 range, the Nord 5 is among the best picks.

OnePlus Nord 5 – Where To Buy

The OnePlus Nord 5 is priced at ₹31,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant, ₹34,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage variant and, ₹37,999 for its 12 GB RAM + 512 GB Storage variant.

The smartphone will be available starting 9th July 2025 at 12 PM on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in as well as mainline stores such as OnePlus Experience Stores, and partner stores such as Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, Bajaj Electronics, and more.

The launch offers include ₹2,000 instant discount with ICICI and RBL Bank cardholders, no-cost EMI options for up to 11 months with zero downpayment, lifetime display warranty, and free OnePlus Nord Buds 2r worth ₹1,799 (special student benefit).

Get OnePlus Nord 5 on OnePlus.in

