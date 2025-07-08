The OnePlus Buds 4 debuted alongside the OnePlus Nord 5 Series smartphones and its the fourth-generation true wireless earbuds from the brand, priced at ₹5,999. The new TWS earbuds aim to bridge the gap between premium audio performance and smart usability, packing in a number of flagship-grade features at a mid-range price. Highlighting 55dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res Audio, dual drivers (11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter), dual DACs, 3D Spatial Audio, and AI-powered real-time translation, the Buds 4 stand out as an advanced audio offering from OnePlus. Let’s explore everything the OnePlus Buds 4 brings to the table in our in-depth OnePlus Buds 4 review.

Design, Build Quality, & Ergonomics

The OnePlus Buds 4 uses an oval-shaped curved casing focusing on minimalism, ergonomics, and daily usability. The earbuds feature a matte finish with a gentle metallic sheen that lends a subtle yet premium look, available in Zen Green and Storm Gray color options.

The compact, rounded, pebble-shaped charging case is easy to carry around and comfortable to grip. The Buds 4 case easily slips into pockets or small pouches, making them highly portable while also offering an IP55 water and dust resistance.

Opening the case reveals matte-finished earbuds tucked neatly in place, held securely by magnets. The buds themselves are feather-light and ergonomically contoured for a snug in-ear fit. They stay comfortable even during long listening sessions, workouts, or commutes, and despite being compact, the buds offer a solid grip and don’t just fall off easily.

The case includes a USB Type-C charging port on the bottom for fast charging, and an LED indicator on the front that displays charging, battery, and pairing status at a glance. On the right side, you get a pairing/reset button placed subtly.

Hardware, Audio Performance, & Features

The OnePlus Buds 4 is equipped with a dual-driver setup, including a powerful 11mm 30-layer ceramic-metal diaphragm woofer and a precise 6mm tweeter delivering an ultra-wide frequency response of 15 Hz to 40 KHz. This results in a rich, layered sound profile with deep bass, crisp highs, and a clean mid-range, ideal for both bass lovers and audiophiles.

A major hardware highlight is the inclusion of Dual DACs, previously seen in the flagship Buds Pro 2, which significantly enhances clarity and reduces harmonic distortion, making high-resolution streaming a real treat. Add to that LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res audio support (up to ~1 Mbps transmission rate), and you’re getting near lossless wireless audio.

The Buds 4 also uses the Active Noise Cancellation of up to 55dB, paired with a 5,500 Hz noise reduction frequency range. The adaptive ANC intelligently adjusts to your surroundings for uninterrupted listening while the Transparency Mode lets you keep ambient sounds clearly audible without removing the buds, when you want to stay aware of your environment.

OnePlus adds an AI-powered real-time translation feature (when paired with a OnePlus smartphone). Other features include a 47ms ultra-low latency for gaming and video sync, OnePlus 3D Spatial Audio for immersive listening, and touch controls that include volume management, playback, ANC modes, and more. You also get Google Fast Pair, Bluetooth 5.4, and dual-device connectivity, allowing seamless switching between devices like phones, tablets, or laptops.

Battery Runtime & Charging

The OnePlus Buds 4 delivers impressive endurance for a true wireless setup, offering up to 45 hours of total battery life with the charging case when ANC is turned off. Combined with the efficiency of LHDC 5.0 high-bitrate streaming, the Buds 4 manages to balance audio performance and endurance smartly. Even with Active Noise Cancellation enabled, you still get 6 hours on the buds and 37 hours with the case, more than enough to power through long workdays or extended trips without hunting for a charger. Just 10 minutes of charge gives you up to 11 hours of combined playback, ideal for users who are always on the move and need quick power-ups between commutes or meetings.

Verdict – OnePlus Buds 4 Review

The OnePlus Buds 4 impressively elevate the true wireless audio experience without breaking the bank (₹5,499 with offers). The earbuds offer flagship-tier features like dual-driver sound architecture, dual DACs, LHDC 5.0 Hi-Res Audio, 55dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), and IP55-rated durability, making them one of the most feature-packed TWS options in this segment. The Buds 4 delivers a wide and dynamic soundstage — punchy bass, detailed mids, and crisp highs, thanks to its dual drivers: 11mm ceramic-metal woofer + 6mm precision tweeter. No wonder if you’re a casual listener or an audiophile, the clarity and richness of the audio are impressive. Other notable features include 3D spatial audio, AI-powered real-time translation (when paired with a OnePlus phone), and long 45 hours of total playback with 10-minute quick charging, adding a premium experience.

OnePlus Buds 4 – Where To Buy

The OnePlus Buds 4 is priced at ₹5,999 and will be available from 9th July 2025 at 12 PM, i.e., tomorrow, on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, Flipkart.com, Myntra.com, and offline stores like Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and OnePlus Experience Stores. The launch offers include a flat ₹500 instant discount on select credit card transactions and up to 6 months of no-cost EMI on select credit cards.

Price: ₹5,999

₹5,999 Availability: 9th July 2025 at 12 PM, i.e., tomorrow, on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, Flipkart.com, Myntra.com, and offline stores like Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and OnePlus Experience Stores

9th July 2025 at 12 PM, i.e., tomorrow, on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, Flipkart.com, Myntra.com, and offline stores like Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and OnePlus Experience Stores Offers: Flat ₹500 instant discount on select credit card transactions, up to 6 months of no-cost EMI on select credit cards

Get OnePlus Buds 4 on OnePlus.in

