Alongside the OnePlus Nord 5 Series, OnePlus India also introduced its fourth-generation true wireless earbuds – the OnePlus Buds 4, priced at ₹5,999. The new earbuds offer audiophile-grade sound, class-leading ANC, and intelligent features, aiming to deliver a flagship audio experience at a mid-range price. Key highlights include 55 dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), LHDC 5.0 Audio, dual-driver and Dual DACs, 3D Spatial Audio, and more.

The OnePlus Buds 4, available in Zen Green and Storm Gray colors, is the newest wireless earbuds from the company, equipped with 11mm 30-layer ceramic-metal diaphragm woofer and a 6mm precision tweeter, offering an ultra-wide 15 Hz to 40 KHz frequency response. It also features dual DACs, a feature previously seen in the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, for enhanced clarity and low distortion.

It offers powerful bass, crisp highs, and a rich overall sound profile that caters to both casual listeners and audiophiles. With LHDC 5.0 support, the Buds 4 can stream high-resolution audio wirelessly at up to 1 Mbps, maintaining the integrity of every detail. The OnePlus Buds 4 support up to 55dB ANC, with a 5,500 Hz noise reduction frequency range, with multiple ANC modes are available – Adaptive Mode, Transparency Mode, and ANC Off.

Other features include a 47ms ultra-low latency, AI-powered real-time translation when paired with a OnePlus phone, IP55 for dust and water resistance, touch controls, and OnePlus 3D Audio for spatial sound. The Buds 4 delivers up to 9 hours of playback (buds) and a total of 45 hours (with case) with ANC off. With ANC on, it offers up to 6 hours (buds) + 37 hours (with case), and supports 10-minute quick charging, providing 11 hours of playback.

The OnePlus Buds 4 is priced at ₹5,999 and will be available from 9th July 2025 at 12 PM, i.e., tomorrow, on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, Flipkart.com, Myntra.com, and offline stores like Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and OnePlus Experience Stores. The launch offers include a flat ₹500 instant discount on select credit card transactions and up to 6 months of no-cost EMI on select credit cards.

