OnePlus has announced the launch of its OnePlus Nord 5 Series, which includes the OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord CE5, alongside the OnePlus Buds 4 wireless earbuds. The launch is scheduled for 8th July 2025 at 2 PM IST (10:30 AM CEST), promising significant upgrades in performance, gaming, and audio capabilities in the mid-range segment.

The OnePlus Nord 5 marks a major shift for the Nord lineup by introducing a Snapdragon 8 Series chipset, for the first time, delivering flagship-level performance in a more affordable package. The OnePlus Nord 5 will be powered by the flagship-grade 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC equipped with LPDDR5X RAM.

The Nord 5 supports Snapdragon Elite Gaming and hardware-accelerated real-time ray tracing, designed for gamers and power users. It offers native 90 fps gameplay in BGMI, with frame interpolation reaching up to 144 fps, and also runs Call of Duty Mobile at 144 fps, offering ultra-smooth and immersive gameplay.

The Nord 5 also comes equipped with Cryo-Velocity VC cooling, featuring a 7,300 mm² heat dissipation area and graphene thermals borrowed from the flagship OnePlus 13. This system ensures efficient cooling across the CPU, camera, and battery areas, delivering consistent performance during heavy use.

Alongside the two smartphones, OnePlus will introduce its next-gen wireless earbuds – the OnePlus Buds 4, which aims to redefine wireless audio in their category. With dual drivers, dual DACs, Hi-Res LHDC 5.0, 3D Audio, and 47ms ultra-low latency Game Mode, the OnePlus Buds 4 promises a premium listening experience. The Buds 4 will be available in two colors – Zen Green and Storm Gray.

More information, including pricing and availability, will be revealed in the coming weeks. Users can register for updates on Amazon.in and OnePlus.in.