Today, OPPO India has announced the launch date for its next OPPO K-series smartphone – the OPPO K13x 5G, set to debut in India on 23rd June. Following several teasers, the company has now confirmed key specifications and features, which include a 6,000 mAh battery, military-grade durability, and AI features.

The OPPO K13x 5G will arrive with a MIL-STD 810H-certified body, offering IP65-rated dust and water resistance, a 360° Damage-Proof Armour design, and Crystal Shield glass protection. The phone is engineered for durability while retaining a slim and modern form. OPPO already revealed the smartphone’s two new color variants – Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach in a teaser image.

OPPO has confirmed that the smartphone will sport a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, up to 1,000 nits peak brightness, and will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset paired with up to 6 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage. The camera setup includes a 50 MP primary rear camera and a secondary sensor (unspecified).

The phone will come with a massive 6,000 mAh battery with 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging, that can be charged from 0% to 30% in 21 minutes and 100% in 91 minutes with a 5-year battery health promise (maintains 80% capacity after 1,700 charge cycles).

The device will debut with Android 15-based ColorOS 15, featuring a suite of AI tools including AI Eraser, AI Unblur, AI Reflection Remover, AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Summary, AI Recorder, AI Studio, and more. Additionally, the phone will come with AI LinkBoost 2.0 with a 360° antenna system, and Glove Touch and Splash Touch support.

The OPPO K13x 5G will be priced under ₹15,000 and will be sold on Flipkart.com, OPPO India’s online store, and offline retail outlets post launch.