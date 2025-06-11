OPPO is gearing up to expand its mid-range K Series lineup in India with the upcoming OPPO K13x 5G, and the brand has now revealed the smartphone’s two new color variants – Midnight Violet and Sunset Peach. Alongside the announcement, OPPO also shared images of the device, confirming a dual rear camera setup arranged vertically.

The OPPO K13x 5G, highlighted as durability-first approach, is positioned as a performance-focused yet durable smartphone. This suggests a robust build quality designed to withstand daily wear and tear while maintaining a sleek and appealing design and smooth performance.

OPPO is targeting users who need a reliable, long-lasting phone without compromising on looks or everyday performance. The phone is expected to strike a balance between strength, functionality, and aesthetic appeal in the mid-range price segment.

The smartphone will be sold on Flipkart.com, OPPO’s official online store, and select offline retail outlets across India. While full specifications are still under wraps, more information about the OPPO K13x 5G is expected to be revealed in the coming days as the launch nears.