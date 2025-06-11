After teasers, vivo India has finally launched its latest vivo T4 Series smartphone – the vivo T4 Ultra featuring triple rear camera setup, including a flagship-level 50 MP Sony IMX921 OIS main camera, and a 50 MP Sony IMX882 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and 100x Hyper Zoom, doubling as a macro lens – the segment’s first camera with 10x macro zoom. Other key highlights include a 120 Hz quad-curved 1.5K AMOLED display with 5,000 nits peak brightness, MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, a 5,500 mAh battery with 90W fast charging, and more.

The vivo T4 Ultra highlights its flagship-level 3x periscope telephoto camera and the segment’s first 10x telephoto macro. The vivo T4 Ultra comes with a 50 MP camera trio – a 50 MP f/1.88 rear camera with 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX921 sensor and OIS support, plus a 50 MP f/2.55 periscope telephoto camera with 1/1.95-inch Sony IMX882 sensor, 3x optical zoom, 10x Telephoto Super Stage, up to 100x Hyper Zoom, OIS support, and is doubled as 15 cm macro support with up to 10x zoom (the first in segment).

The third camera is an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera with Galaxycore GC08A8 sensor, while the front side has a 32 MP f/2.45 selfie camera with 1/3.1-inch Galaxycore GC32E1 sensor. The camera is aided by studio-quality Aura Light LED and supports up to 4K video recording.

The front side sports a 6.78-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (2,800 x 1,260 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), and 5,000 nits peak brightness. Other display features include a 480 Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, P3 wide color gamut support, an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, and reinforced diamond shield glass protection.

The vivo T4 Ultra flaunts its ultra-slim 7.43 mm design, making it among the slimmest smartphones in India, housing a 5,500 mAh battery. Additionally, the smartphone offers IP64 ratings for dust and water resistance, SGS Five-Star Overall Unit Drop Resistance Certification, Greasy/Wet-Hand Touch, and comes in Phoenix Gold and Meteor Grey color options.

For internals, it is equipped with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ octa-core SoC (1 x 3.4 GHz + 3 x 2.85 GHz + 4 x 2.0 GHz cores) with ARM Immortalis-G720 GPU, up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512 GB UFS 3.1 storage. It also includes a large 4,362 mm² vapor chamber cooling system.

The smartphone packs a 5,500 mAh battery with 90W fast charging and runs on Android 15 with Funtouch OS 15. The phone will receive three major Android updates and four years of security updates. AI features include Circle to Search, live call translation, Transcript Assist, and Erase 2.0. Other features include stereo speakers, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and NFC.

The vivo T4 Ultra is priced at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 256GB model, the 12GB + 256GB model costs Rs. 39,999, and the top-end 12GB + 512GB model costs Rs. 41,999. The smartphone will be available starting 18th June 2025 on vivo.com/in, Flipkart.com, and offline stores. The launch offers include up to ₹3,000 instant discount with HDFC/SBI/Axis cards, or up to ₹5,000 Exchange Bonus, and up to 9 months of No Cost EMI.

