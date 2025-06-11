Google has started rolling out the Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 update to eligible Pixel devices. As part of the Quarterly Platform Releases (QPRs), the update introduces new features, stability improvements, and critical bug fixes to further refine the Android experience. A key highlight of this beta is the addition of connected display support, enabling a desktop-like interface when linking a phone or tablet to an external monitor.

First unveiled at Google I/O 2025, the connected display feature allows users to connect their Android 16 device to an external monitor via DisplayPort, unlocking a powerful desktop experience. Unlike traditional screen mirroring, this setup enables independent operation of both screens. Users can access a taskbar, run resizable windows, and enjoy side-by-side multitasking – elevating Android’s productivity capabilities significantly.

For tablets, especially those with desktop windowing enabled, the external monitor acts as an extended workspace. This allows seamless movement of apps and content between screens using mouse and keyboard support.

With Android 16, Google is making the desktop windowing experience more stable and feature-rich. The update includes:

Flexible Window Tiling: Allows apps to be organized into intuitive layouts.

Allows apps to be organized into intuitive layouts. Multiple Desktops: Users can switch between multiple workspaces using gestures or shortcuts.

Users can switch between multiple workspaces using gestures or shortcuts. Enhanced App Compatibility: Even legacy apps run better on large or connected displays.

Even legacy apps run better on large or connected displays. Multi-Instance Management: Open and toggle between multiple instances of the same app via the taskbar.

Open and toggle between multiple instances of the same app via the taskbar. Persistent Desktop Layouts: Android now remembers window sizes and positions across sessions.

In collaboration with Samsung, these improvements also aim to bolster platforms like Samsung DeX, promising a more unified and reliable desktop-style interface across Android devices.

Google encourages developers to start adapting their apps for this evolving ecosystem. Key areas of focus include:

Supporting variable window sizes and orientations.

Enabling drag-and-drop, multi-instance usage, and external device input.

Handling dynamic display changes and improving shortcut/mouse interactions.

Android Emulator support for connected displays is expected soon, allowing developers to test without physical hardware.

The Beta 2 update addresses a number of known issues, including:

Auto dark theme toggle failures

Now Playing app crashes

Camera app launch errors

Missing app shortcuts

Home button unresponsiveness

Lock screen Gemini-related bugs

Wallpaper settings misalignment

Android 16 QPR1 Beta 2 is currently rolling out for the following devices enrolled in the Android Beta Program:

Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a

Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a

Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a

Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro

Pixel Fold

Pixel Tablet

The update (build BP31.250523.006) comes with the May 2025 security patch and Google Play Services version 25.18.34. Users already enrolled in the beta program will receive the update over the air.