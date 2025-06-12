Truecaller, the globally popular caller ID and call blocking platform, has introduced a new feature named Secure Calls under its Truecaller for Business suite. The new addition aims to enhance call security and authenticity, particularly addressing the rising threat of call spoofing, where scammers impersonate legitimate businesses to defraud users.

While Truecaller already provides a Verified Business badge, the Secure Calls feature builds upon it by digitally validating every business call in real-time. Using a secure handshake mechanism, the system verifies the origin of the call before it reaches the user. Once authenticated, the call appears in the app with a ‘Secure Call’ label, providing clear, on-screen assurance to recipients that the call is indeed from the stated business.

Fredrik Kjell, Chief Operating Officer at Truecaller, said, “Our goal at Truecaller has always been to establish trust in communication. Spoofed calls undermine this trust and often create unnecessary anxiety. With Secure Calls, we’re enhancing our verification efforts by offering call-by-call authentication through an automated signing process.

Built on the foundation of our Verified Business identities, this feature ensures users instantly see clear visual cues indicating a call is securely verified. This step reinforces our ongoing commitment to protecting users and enabling businesses to connect with confidence.”

Key benefits of TrueCaller Secure Calls

Protection Against Call Spoofing: Prevents fraudsters from mimicking legitimate business numbers.

Every call from a registered business undergoes real-time validation. Boosts Consumer Trust: Users gain confidence in answering labeled business calls.

Prevents unauthorized misuse of company names and contact details. Visible Security Markers: End users see visual confirmation that a call is safely verified.

Among the early adopters is India-based NoBroker, a leading proptech company. The firm has integrated Secure Calls to enhance protection for its customers and reduce instances of fraudulent interactions.

Starting today, Secure Calls is available worldwide for all organizations enrolled in Truecaller for Business. As digital communication grows, this move reflects Truecaller’s ongoing efforts to ensure safe and trustworthy connections between businesses and their customers.