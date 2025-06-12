Meta has launched its first generative AI video editing tool, bringing powerful, creative video editing capabilities to everyday users through its Meta AI app, Meta.AI website, and a dedicated Edits app. The rollout marks Meta’s next step in embedding AI across its platforms, leveraging its advanced Movie Gen AI models to enable fast and imaginative video transformations.

Designed for simplicity and creativity, the new tool allows users to upload short-form videos of up to 10 seconds in length and apply over 50 AI-powered prompts to transform the visuals. Users can change clothing styles, backgrounds, atmospheres, and even visual tones with just a few taps.

Whether you’re looking to give your video a retro comic book style, add dreamy sparkles, or apply a video game-inspired aesthetic, the tool provides quick, shareable edits for use across Instagram, Facebook, or the Meta AI Discover feed.

Key Features of Meta AI

50+ built-in AI prompts

One-tap style and tone transformation

Free access for a limited time

Instant sharing via Meta platforms

Meta emphasized that the feature is aimed at making video editing accessible and fun, not just for professional creators, but for anyone who wants to revisit and enhance their favorite moments. The company worked closely with creators to design prompts that resonate with different communities and content trends.

Meta’s new tool is built on years of AI research and model development:

2022: Launched Make-A-Scene for AI-driven image, video, sound, and 3D generation

2023: Introduced Movie Gen, a diffusion-based video model using text prompts

Developed Llama Image foundation models, advancing image and video generation

2024: Public rollout of AI video editing across apps

While the current version uses preset prompts, Meta plans to introduce custom text prompt editing later in 2024, enabling users to create hyper-personalized video edits simply by describing what they want. The tool is now live in the US and select international markets, though Meta has not yet confirmed the full rollout list. Users can access the feature via the Meta AI app, the Meta.AI website, and the Edits app (iOS and Android).