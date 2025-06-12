The OnePlus 13s, the mini version of its high-end sibling, OnePlus 13, goes on sale today with exciting launch offers. OnePlus recently added the OnePlus 13s, a compact flagship, to its 13 Series lineup, delivering flagship-grade features at an attractive price. The OnePlus 13s is available in two variants – 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage priced at ₹49,999 and 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage priced at ₹54,999, both combined with offers. The sale starts from today, i.e., 12th June 2025 at 12 PM, on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and leading retail stores, including OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, Croma, Vijay Sales, and Bajaj Electronics.

The launch offers on its first sale include an instant discount of up to ₹5,000 off with SBI Bank cardholders, no-cost EMI options for up to 15 months, and additional perks like 180 day phone replacement plan, 3 years battery protection plan, free OnePlus Nord Buds 3 worth ₹2,099.

The OnePlus 13s is the company’s lastest flagship smartphone with key highlights including Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 50 MP LYT700 + 50 MP telephoto dual cameras, 32 MP autofocus selfie camera, 6.32-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display with a 4,500 nits peak brightness, 5,850 mAh battery with 80W fast charging, OnePlus AI, and a new customizable physical control dubbed the ‘Plus Key’.

The front side has a smaller 6.32-inch flat LTPO AMOLED screen with a 1.5K+ resolution (2,640 x 1,216 pixels), 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1,600 nits peak brightness, and Dolby Vision. The smartphone offers an IP65 dust and water-resistant design and is available in India-exclusive Green Silk, Black Velvet, and Pink Satin color options.

It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 830 GPU, 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage. It also features a 4,400 mm² Cryo-Velocity Vapor Chamber, an industry-first rear cooling layer, for heat dissipation during intensive tasks. The OnePlus 13s packs a 5,850 mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

On the camera’s front, the OnePlus 13s comes with dual cameras consisting of a 50 MP f/1.8 Sony LYT-700 main sensor with OIS, and a 50 MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom. For selfies, the phone uses a 32 MP f/2.0 Galaxycore GC32E (1/3.1-inch) autofocus selfie camera with 4K at 30fps video recording support.

The OnePlus 13s runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 with four years of OS updates and six years of security updates. Other features include an in-display fingerprint scanner, Stereo Speakers, an infrared sensor, 5.5G connectivity, and more.

Among the key highlights is the OnePlus AI, a suite of AI tools designed to improve productivity, creativity, and digital well-being, and a new customizable physical control dubbed the ‘Plus Key’, which offers enhanced user interaction and personalization. The Plus Key aims to go beyond the brand’s iconic alert slider by delivering intelligent and adaptable functionality.

The Plus Key can be used for one-tap access to Sound/Vibrate/DND, etc, while it can be used to access OnePlus AI Plus Mind. But the most notable function of the Plus Key is its integration with AI Plus Mind, which organizes data intelligently into a dedicated ‘Mind Space’, making it easy to retrieve later using natural language search. OnePlus 13s is the first smartphone to come with AI Plus Mind, and will later be available on the full OnePlus 13 Series, with broader rollouts planned.

OnePlus 13s Specifications & Features

Design & Display: 6.32-inch flat LTPO AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K+ Resolution (2,640 x 1,216 pixels), 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,600 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, matte finish glass back + metallic framed design, IP65 dust and water resistance, 8.15 mm thickness, 185 grams weight

6.32-inch flat LTPO AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K+ Resolution (2,640 x 1,216 pixels), 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1,600 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, matte finish glass back + metallic framed design, IP65 dust and water resistance, 8.15 mm thickness, 185 grams weight Software & Updates: Android 15, OxygenOS 15, 4 years OS upgrades, 6 years security updates

Android 15, OxygenOS 15, 4 years OS upgrades, 6 years security updates CPU: 3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core SoC clocked up to 4.32 GHz

3nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite octa-core SoC clocked up to 4.32 GHz GPU: Adreno 830 Graphics (900 MHz)

Adreno 830 Graphics (900 MHz) Memory: 12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, additional virtual RAM support up to 12 GB

12 GB LPDDR5X RAM, additional virtual RAM support up to 12 GB Storage: 256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, no microSD card slot

256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage, no microSD card slot Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP Sony IMX LYT700 OIS Main + 50 MP telephoto 2x), 2x optical zoom, 4K video recording at 60 fps, LED flash

Dual Cameras (50 MP Sony IMX LYT700 OIS Main + 50 MP telephoto 2x), 2x optical zoom, 4K video recording at 60 fps, LED flash Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.0 Galaxycore GC32E (1/3.1-inch), Autofocus, 4K video recording at 30 fps

32 MP f/2.0 Galaxycore GC32E (1/3.1-inch), Autofocus, 4K video recording at 30 fps Others: Stereo speakers, in-display optical fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor

Stereo speakers, in-display optical fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor Cellular: 5.5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support

5.5G network, dual SIM, VoLTE support Connectivity: USB Type-C audio, 4-microphones, Wi-Fi 7 802.11 be 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, Dual Band (GPS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS)

USB Type-C audio, 4-microphones, Wi-Fi 7 802.11 be 2X2 MIMO, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, Dual Band (GPS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS) Battery & Charging: 5,850 mAh battery, 80W fast charging

5,850 mAh battery, 80W fast charging Colors: Black Velvet, Pink Satin, Green Silk (India-exclusive)

