OnePlus is stepping into the AI era with the launch of OnePlus AI deeply personalized, user-centric artificial intelligence. Alongside this announcement, the company unveils a vision for personalized AI, starting with a customizable button – Plus Key, debuting on the upcoming OnePlus 13s. “Our mission for OnePlus AI is to help users go All In On Life, by creating AI experiences tailored to their needs,” said Arthur Lam, Director of OxygenOS and AI Strategy.

OnePlus AI offers a suite of AI tools designed to improve productivity, creativity, and digital well-being. OnePlus India is already teasing its upcoming compact flagship – the OnePlus 13s, which will be powered by the flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC in a 6.32-inch form factor. Among the key highlights is the new customizable physical control dubbed the ‘Plus Key’ that offers users enhanced interaction and personalization.

The Plus Key aims to go beyond the brand’s iconic alert slider by delivering intelligent and adaptable functionality. The OnePlus 13s will come with a Plus Key, a new customizable physical control which can be used for one-tap access to Sound/Vibrate/DND, etc. But the most notable function of the Plus Key is its integration with AI Plus Mind, OnePlus’ answer to information overload.

With a tap of the Plus Key or a three-finger swipe, users can instantly capture and save useful content from their screen – be it travel bookings, reminders, or contact info. The AI then organizes this data intelligently into a dedicated ‘Mind Space’, making it easy to retrieve later using natural language search. OnePlus 13s will be the first smartphone to come with AI Plus Mind, and will later be available on the full OnePlus 13 Series, with broader rollouts planned.

What OnePlus AI Can Do For You

OnePlus is launching a full AI suite to make everyday digital life more productive, seamless, and intuitive. Here’s what’s coming:

AI VoiceScribe: Summarizes and translates calls and meetings across popular messaging and video apps.

Summarizes and translates calls and meetings across popular messaging and video apps. AI Call Assistant (India-only initially): Enables real-time call translation and automated summaries via the OnePlus Dialler.

Enables real-time call translation and automated summaries via the OnePlus Dialler. AI Translation: A one-stop app for all translation needs – live voice, camera text, screen content, and more.

A one-stop app for all translation needs – live voice, camera text, screen content, and more. AI Search: Lets users search local content with conversational queries. Integrated with AI Plus Mind for deeper productivity.

Lets users search local content with conversational queries. Integrated with AI Plus Mind for deeper productivity. AI Reframe: Analyzes photo scenes and offers creatively reframed options based on subject detection.

Analyzes photo scenes and offers creatively reframed options based on subject detection. AI Best Face 2.0 (via OTA): Fixes closed eyes or awkward expressions in group shots, supporting up to 20 people, even from third-party devices.

OnePlus has also deepened its partnership with Google, integrating Gemini AI across OxygenOS apps like Notes and Clock, and enabling real-time experiences. The Gemini Live will let you talk to your phone about what’s on your screen or through your camera, for a hands-free, smarter interaction with your world.

Behind the scenes, OnePlus protects user data with a hybrid AI architecture. Most AI tasks are prioritized for on-device processing, but for heavy computation, the Private Computing Cloud (PCC) kicks in. Built on a Trusted Execution Environment, PCC ensures data stays encrypted, secure, and private during processing.

OnePlus isn’t just adding AI, it’s rethinking how technology understands you. OnePlus is pushing for an AI future that isn’t just powerful, but personal, meaningful, and secure, from the customizable Plus Key to intelligent apps and AI-enhanced privacy.

The OnePlus 13s is launching soon in India and will be sold on Amazon.in, OnePlus India online store, and offline retail stores.

OnePlus 13s Teaser (OnePlus.in)