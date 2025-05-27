Zepto has announced a strategic partnership with Truecaller, aiming to streamline communication, build user trust, and enhance the overall experience in the world of real-time commerce. As Zepto continues to scale its rapid delivery operations, this collaboration is set to make interactions between users, delivery partners, support teams, and new employees faster and more reliable.

The integration of Truecaller’s Customer Experience Solutions is expected to boost engagement and trust across all touchpoints – from user onboarding to final order delivery.

Commenting on the partnership, Kaivalya Vohra, Co-Founder of Zepto, said, “In the fast-paced world of quick commerce, trusted communication is essential for every successful transaction. From coordinating deliveries to engaging with users, each interaction must be secure, smooth, and dependable.

Our collaboration with Truecaller strengthens these connections through verified communication channels, improving both user trust and operational performance. Together, we’re reaffirming our commitment to creating a safer and more reliable q-commerce experience.”

Priyam Bose, Global Head, GTM & Developer Products at Truecaller, said, “Zepto’s focus on speed, convenience, and reliability fits closely with Truecaller’s mission to support trusted and meaningful communication at scale. With our Customer Experience Solutions, we help Zepto deliver smooth experiences – from secure onboarding to final fulfillment – while making sure every interaction is built on trust. We’re pleased to partner with Zepto as they continue shaping the future of urban convenience in India.”

Key enhancements introduced include:

1-Tap, OTP-less Login: With Truecaller’s SDK, new users on Zepto and Zepto Cafe can sign up effortlessly using one-tap, password-free login. This reduces friction, cuts drop-off rates, and accelerates conversions—especially during high-traffic times.

With Truecaller’s SDK, new users on Zepto and Zepto Cafe can sign up effortlessly using one-tap, password-free login. This reduces friction, cuts drop-off rates, and accelerates conversions—especially during high-traffic times. Verified Business Caller ID: Calls from Zepto will now display the company’s name, logo, and a verified badge, ensuring that users can instantly recognize and trust the communication source.

Calls from Zepto will now display the company’s name, logo, and a verified badge, ensuring that users can instantly recognize and trust the communication source. Call Reason Feature: This gives users advance context on why they are being contacted, helping them make informed decisions about whether to take the call.

This gives users advance context on why they are being contacted, helping them make informed decisions about whether to take the call. Video Caller ID: Before a call connects, users will see a branded visual, offering a professional and recognizable experience.

Before a call connects, users will see a branded visual, offering a professional and recognizable experience. Call Me Back Option: Users can easily return missed calls, a useful feature during onboarding or when coordinating time-sensitive deliveries.

Users can easily return missed calls, a useful feature during onboarding or when coordinating time-sensitive deliveries. Verified Campaigns: Personalized and secure outreach through branded calls and SMS ensures that promotional or service-related messages from Zepto are not only relevant but also trusted.

Zepto highlighted that these tools, already trusted by over 2,500 businesses worldwide, help improve communication, reinforce brand identity, and protect users from scams or fraudulent calls. The company sees this move as a key step in elevating user experience in India’s rapidly evolving instant commerce space.