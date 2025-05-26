Truecaller, the globally popular caller ID and spam-blocking app, has launched a bold new advertising innovation – the Truecaller Masthead. This format puts brand ads right where users look most – the caller ID screen, creating a powerful new touchpoint for digital marketers.

Truecaller Masthead ads are prominently displayed on the caller ID screen, a space viewed over a billion times daily. Unlike banners or social ads, this placement enjoys undivided user attention during real-time phone activity, when users are most engaged and least distracted.

Truecaller Masthead Ads Key Features

Exclusive Placement: One brand at a time, with 100% share of voice, no clutter, no competition.

One brand at a time, with 100% share of voice, no clutter, no competition. Rich Creative Support: Supports static images, animated GIFs, Rich HTML, and custom layouts.

Supports static images, animated GIFs, Rich HTML, and custom layouts. Advanced Targeting: Leverages demographic, geographic, and behavioral data, including first-party audience segments.

Leverages demographic, geographic, and behavioral data, including first-party audience segments. Trusted Environment: The caller ID screen is familiar and reliable, making users more receptive to messages.

The caller ID screen is familiar and reliable, making users more receptive to messages. Relevance First: Built on Truecaller’s values of safety, trust, and identity, ensuring contextual ad delivery.

With digital platforms increasingly saturated and user attention harder to capture, Truecaller Masthead offers a rare and powerful opportunity – high-impact visibility, zero distraction, and immediate relevance. This could help brands cut through the digital noise where traditional ad formats often fail.

Beta campaigns run by Amazon Prime Video, Godrej, and Havells showed up to 90% viewability rates, with average engagement of 75%, indicating high visibility and interaction potential. These numbers suggest a promising future for caller ID-based advertising.