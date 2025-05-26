OPPO India has introduced its latest OPPO A series smartphone – the OPPO A5x 5G, tailored for Indian users seeking durability. The OPPO A5x 5G is designed to withstand tough environmental conditions – key highlights include IP65-rated military-grade durability, 6,000 mAh battery, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, ColorOS 15, and more. This follows the launch of its higher-end sibling – the OPPO A5 Pro 5G, last month.

The OPPO A5x 5G sports a 360° Armour Body featuring a reinforced aluminium motherboard cover and 160% shatter-resistant glass alongside a high-strength alloy frame. It has MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability with IP65 dust and water resistance available in Midnight Blue, reminiscent of moonlight shimmering on a tranquil lake, and Laser White, a futuristic fusion of laser spectra and pristine elegance.

On the front side, it uses a 6.67-inch HD+ display (1,604 x 720 pixels resolution) with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and 1,000 nits peak brightness. Under the hood, it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC coupled with 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM (+4 GB virtual RAM) and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage.

It is equipped with a large 6,000 mAh battery with 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging support. The battery retains over 80% of its capacity after 1,700 charge cycles, ensuring up to 5 years of consistent performance with daily use. On the camera front, the OPPO A5x 5G packs a single setup of a 32 MP f/1.85 main camera and a 5 MP f/2.2 camera on the front for selfies and video calls. It runs on ColorOS 155 based on Android 15.

The OPPO A5x 5G is priced at ₹13,999 for its 4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage and is available starting from 25th May 2025 on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OPPO Store, and major offline retail outlets. The launch offers include ₹1,000 instant cashback with SBI, IDFC FIRST, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, and DBS Bank, and no-cost EMI of up to 6 months.

