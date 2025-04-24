OPPO India has launched its latest OPPO A series smartphone – the OPPO A5 Pro 5G in India, delivering a powerful combination of rugged durability and modern-day smartphone features. Tailored for Indian users seeking durability, the OPPO A5 Pro 5G is designed to withstand tough environmental conditions. Key highlights include IP69-rated military-grade durability with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 5,800 mAh battery, ColorOS 15, and more.

The OPPO A5 Pro 5G sports a 360° Armour Body, passing 14 military-grade environmental tests. It features bionic cushioning, a mechanism that mimics airbag protection for vital components, alongside a reinforced aluminium motherboard cover and 160% shatter-resistant glass.

It comes with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 certifications, offering top-tier protection from dust and water. OPPO claims it can survive exposure to up to 18 types of liquid spills, including tea, coffee, milk, and soda. The smartphone is available in Feather Blue and Mocha Brown color options.

On the front side, it uses a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, and 1,000 nits peak brightness, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Under the hood, it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC coupled with 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256 GB UFS 2.2 storage. It is equipped with a large 5,800 mAh battery with 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging support.

On the camera front, the OPPO A5 Pro 5G packs a dual setup of a 50 MP main camera and a 2 MP monochrome camera, while an 8 MP camera is on the front side for selfies and video calls. It supports 5G (SA/NSA) with 200% Network Boost technology that improves signal reception in low-coverage areas.

The OPPO A5 Pro 5G is priced at ₹17,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage, and ₹19,999 for its 8 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage. The smartphone is available starting from 24th April 2025 i.e. today on Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OPPO Store, and major offline retail outlets.

The launch offers include up to 10% instant cashback (maximum ₹1,500) with SBI, IDFC FIRST, BOB Financial, Federal Bank, and DBS credit cards, no-cost EMI up to 6 months, and zero down payment financing options with select partners.

