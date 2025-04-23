Xiaomi has launched its latest Redmi Watch Move in India, a feature-packed smartwatch at an ultra-affordable price of just ₹1,999. The company has brought a premium design and a strong lineup of smart features to the budget segment, with the key highlights including a 1.85-inch AMOLED screen, Bluetooth calling, 14-day battery, and more.

The Redmi Watch Move sports a sleek and stylish look, although not metallic, it remains lightweight and comfortable. Available in four eye-catching colors – Silver Sprint, Black Drift, Blue Blaze, and Gold Rush – we got the Gold Rush, as you can see in the images below. It offers antibacterial, skin-friendly straps with a quick-release mechanism for easy customization.

The watch is equipped with a stunning 2.5D curved 1.85-inch AMOLED screen with a resolution of 390 x 450 pixels, delivering up to 600 nits of peak brightness, great for a smartwatch display. It boasts a 74% screen-to-body ratio and supports Always-On Display (AOD).

A metallic functional crown on the side supports tap, scroll, and long-press actions, enabling functions such as AI Q&A, power off, and force restart. The smartwatch is also IP68 rated, offering dust resistance and protection against water immersion up to 1.5 meters for 30 minutes.

On the right side, you get the multi-function crown button alongside a microphone, while the built-in speaker and another mic are on the left, since it supports Bluetooth calls. Around the back, you’ll find sensors for health tracking and charging pins to charge the device.

The Redmi Watch Move, powered by HyperOS, offers 140+ workout modes, with auto-detection for 7 common activities such as outdoor running, treadmill, walking, cycling, rowing, elliptical training, and jump rope. Redmi claims 97% tracking accuracy in health and fitness features, which includes all-day heart rate monitoring, SpO₂ tracking, Sleep and stress monitoring, Female health tracking, and Breathing exercises for relaxation.

You get Bluetooth calling support, complete with a dial pad, call history access, and quick replies, as well as Smart features like music and camera control, find my phone, alarm, and stopwatch are also available. You can use five customizable layouts and choose from over 200 watch faces via the Mi Fitness app (formerly Xiaomi Wear). The device supports Hindi and includes India-inspired festive designs, reflecting the local cultural flavor.

For its battery, the Redmi Watch Move lasts up to 14 days on a full charge (~5 days when AOD is enabled), while a 10-minute quick top-up delivers up to 2 days of usage.

Early Verdict – Redmi Watch Move Review

At just ₹1,999, the Redmi Watch Move punches well above its weight, offering incredible value for first-time smartwatch users or budget-conscious buyers. The Redmi Watch Move offers a bunch, including its large 1.85-inch AMOLED display, IP68 dust and water-proof rating, and Bluetooth calling support. Battery life is another win here, lasting up to 14 days on typical use. It covers all the essentials – heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, sleep analysis, and more, making it a capable fitness companion. The Redmi Watch Move is available for ₹1,999 with pre-orders to go live on 24th April 2024 at 12 PM, exclusively on mi.com/in and Flipkart.com.

