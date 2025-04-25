In response to a growing wave of online fraud, Amazon India has reinforced its commitment to customer safety by implementing a series of robust measures aimed at curbing e-commerce-related scams. This comes at a time when India is witnessing a sharp rise in fraudulent activities across social media, enterprise, fintech, and e-commerce platforms, which now account for approximately 57% of all digital scam incidents.

To address delivery-related fraud, Amazon India has introduced key safety features, including OTP (One-Time Password) verification for high-value and sensitive orders, and Open Box Delivery options that allow customers to verify their purchases at the time of delivery.

Customers are also advised to inspect packages thoroughly for signs of tampering or broken security seals, and to return such items immediately to the delivery executive if any discrepancies are found. Amazon is also urging customers to remain vigilant and follow best practices to avoid falling victim to online scams:

Always receive packages directly or ensure a trusted person does so.

Never share delivery OTPs with strangers or over phone calls.

Check packages immediately for any signs of tampering before accepting them.

Avoid sharing sensitive personal or financial information.

Confirm the authenticity of offers only through the official Amazon app or website.

Promptly report any suspicious activity to Amazon’s 24/7 customer service team.

On the marketplace side, Amazon has enhanced its seller verification process to ensure only legitimate sellers are allowed on the platform. In addition, the company has deployed advanced machine learning systems that scan platform-wide data to detect unusual activity and identify potentially fraudulent patterns in real time.

Akshay Sahi, Director & Head of Amazon Prime, Speed & Fulfilment Experience, India, said, “As a customer-centric company, we’re committed to fostering a safe and trusted shopping experience. We encourage our customers to actively participate in safeguarding their online shopping by remaining vigilant and adhering to recommended security practices.

Additionally, we also prioritize seller safety through multiple initiatives. For instance, by filing Safe-T claims, sellers can address delivery or payment issues efficiently, allowing Amazon to investigate and resolve the matter. Timely reporting helps avoid delays and ensures that the seller’s account remains protected.”

Amazon India aims to build a more secure e-commerce environment for millions of users across the country. As digital transactions continue to rise, the company’s proactive safety framework is a timely and necessary step in staying ahead of cyber threats.