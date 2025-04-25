Meta and EssilorLuxottica are gearing up to bring the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses to India, marking a significant expansion of the wearable tech into new international markets, including Mexico and the UAE. The Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses will be equipped with built-in speakers and microphones, support for voice calls, and real-time interaction with Meta AI, blending functionality with iconic eyewear design.

The Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, likely to be the successor of the Ray-Ban Stories, will offer a hands-free, voice-first experience powered by Meta AI. Users can access information, manage music and podcasts, or take photos and videos directly from a first-person view – all through simple voice commands.

Meta is rolling out a range of software upgrades to enhance the usability of smart glasses. One major update is live translation, now becoming widely available without requiring a Wi-Fi connection, provided users download the necessary language packs in advance. In addition to existing support for WhatsApp, Messenger, and native messaging, users will soon be able to send direct messages, make calls, and share media directly via Instagram.

Access to popular music platforms – Spotify, Amazon Music, Apple Music, and Shazam – is being extended beyond North America, enabling voice control and song recognition through Meta AI in more regions, as long as the device language is set to English.

Another feature in the pipeline is a more interactive version of Meta AI’s “see what you see” functionality. Already being introduced in the UK and EU, this feature allows the glasses to analyze the environment in real-time and offer contextual assistance.

The Skyler frame, known for its sleek cat-eye silhouette, is receiving an update with new colorways and lens options. These include a Shiny Chalky Gray finish with Transitions® Sapphire lenses for adaptive lighting, and classic looks like Shiny Black paired with G15 Green or Clear lenses.

The India launch is part of Meta’s broader strategy to position the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses as a lifestyle product that combines everyday utility with fashion-forward design. While an official launch date and pricing details for India remain under wraps, the confirmation signals Meta’s growing focus on global accessibility.