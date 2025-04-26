Microsoft is officially rolling out a set of major AI-powered features to its Copilot+ PCs. Following previews since November 2024, users can now experience Recall, Click to Do, and an Improved Windows Search as part of the April 2025 Windows non-security preview update.

Recall uses AI to capture snapshots of the screen, helping users quickly retrieve apps, websites, or documents using natural language or visual matches. Microsoft has added strong privacy protections, including Windows Hello sign-in, encryption, and sensitive content filtering. Devices must meet minimum hardware requirements like 16 GB RAM, 40 TOPs NPU, and 50 GB of free storage to use Recall.

Click to Do introduces AI-driven quick actions on text and images, allowing users to perform tasks like copying, searching, sharing, and editing with just a click. It’s already available for images across all Copilot+ PCs, while text actions are rolling out first to Snapdragon X Series devices, with AMD and Intel systems following soon.

Meanwhile, the Improved Windows Search brings natural language support, letting users describe what they’re looking for without remembering file names. These features are rolling out gradually via controlled feature rollout (CFR) to Copilot+ PC users worldwide.

Navjot Virk, Corporate Vice President at Windows Experiences, said, “AI is no longer a buzzword – it’s changing how we tackle problems, with as many as 76% of consumers today using AI to get help with hard tasks. We are meeting this demand with AI experiences that are intuitive, fast and built-in, no subscriptions required, to help you be your most productive self. Now, with the availability of Recall, improved Windows search and Click to Do, we’re adding even more AI benefits, making it easier to pick up where you left off, find what you’re looking for, and do more with less time and hassle.”