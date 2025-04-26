Airtel has introduced new international roaming (IR) plans designed to make staying connected while traveling more convenient and affordable. The highlight: unlimited data access across 189 countries under a single plan, eliminating the need to juggle between different roaming zones or local SIM cards.

Alongside the unlimited IR plans, Airtel has also rolled out a special ₹4000 recharge pack for NRIs, valid for one year. This plan offers 5GB of international data and 100 voice minutes, while in India, it provides 1.5GB of daily data and unlimited calls.

Key Features include seamless activation upon landing, in-flight connectivity, 24/7 customer support, auto-renewal for frequent travelers, and complete control through the Airtel Thanks App. While customers can enjoy unlimited usage, fair usage policy (FUP) limits will apply.

These new plans allow Airtel users to stay connected globally without changing their number, offering a cost-effective alternative to purchasing local SIMs abroad.

Siddharth Sharma, Director – Marketing and CEO – Connected Homes, Bharti Airtel, said, “At Airtel, our focus is on making life easier for our customers by offering more value and convenience. With our newly simplified international roaming plans, we’re redefining how customers experience global connectivity – giving them the freedom to use voice and data freely while traveling. We remain committed to providing solutions that keep pace with our customers’ changing needs.”